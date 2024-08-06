Seafrigo Appoints Mike Parr as CEO of PML Seafrigo UK and Ireland

Approaching one year since Seafrigo acquired PML – the UK’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider for perishable goods – former PML managing director Mike Parr is taking over the reins as CEO of PML Seafrigo UK and Ireland.

The announcement follows a reorganisation of the PML Seafrigo management team which also sees Ryan Parr assume the role of Operations Director for the UK and Ireland, overseeing the efficient and seamless transfer of temperature sensitive goods by air, ocean and road.

Commenting on the appointment, Seafrigo Group CEO Eric Barbé said, “Mike’s profound knowledge, understanding and expertise within the perishable goods market and his impressive reputation within the sector, not just as a successful business operator but also as a key figurehead and spokesperson who is regularly sought out to comment on the challenges facing our industry, combine to make him the natural candidate to continue PML Seafrigo’s growth and development. Seafrigo has exciting expansion plans in place to enable the business to continue in its journey, to becoming the world’s leading end-to-end temperature-controlled food logistics solution and I’m confident that under Mike’s stewardship, PML Seafrigo will be integral in the future success of Seafrigo Group.”

Mike Parr says, “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to be working closely with Mr Barbé to lead PML Seafrigo into the next phase of its development. Of course, when PML was sold to Seafrigo, I did consider retiring but I soon realised that I’m just not ready to adapt to the quiet life and still absolutely love the buzz associated with working in this sector! By harnessing the global presence and extensive resources associated with both companies, together with the shared ongoing commitment to the delivery of a best-in-class customer service, I firmly believe that PML Seafrigo will further enhance its reputation for excellence within the specialist field of logistics and supply chain solutions for perishable goods.”