Seafrigo Group Appoints Bruno Plantaz CEO

Le Havre, France: Seafrigo Group, a global leader in specialist cool-chain food logistics has appointed Bruno Plantaz as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Company founder, Eric Barbé, steps up to the role of President and will work alongside Bruno Plantaz as they deliver the next stage in their global growth plan.

Bruno Plantaz brings over two decades of international expertise in freight forwarding and contract logistics to his new role, having previously held senior management positions in Europe, the Middle East and Asia at CEVA Logistics and Kuehne & Nagel.

In his new position Bruno Plantaz will be responsible for steering Seafrigo’s global operations and structuring the organisation to implement its long-term growth strategy.

Says Bruno Plantaz: “This company is a sparkling diamond and now it needs to be polished to shine even brighter. It’s highly customer centric and its entrepreneurial spirit is exceptional; now we need to grow and expand its services to even more countries around the world. We have a President whose business development skills are extraordinary and I am delighted to be here to work alongside him and the team he has built over the last 40 years”.

The stage has already been set for the upcoming international expansion of Seafrigo’s refrigerated services to new markets in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia with a number of announcements planned for the coming months.

Bruno Plantaz will be based from the Group’s new global headquarters in Le Havre, France.

About Seafrigo Group

For more than 40 years, Seafrigo Group has developed a worldwide network in food logistics within the refrigerated space leading to business partnerships with global clientele and brands.

The company based in Le Havre, which is growing strongly both in France and internationally, now has its own infrastructures in 32 countries and has built up a global network of partners.

Seafrigo Group has 2,500 committed employees who organize the international transport of goods on 5 continents on a daily basis.

It is also the assurance of a controlled global logistics chain: reception of goods, port traction, storage at ambient or controlled temperature, order preparation, management of container loading, shipping and delivery to the final recipient.

