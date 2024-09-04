Seafrigo Group Opens New Global Headquarters

Le Havre, France — Seafrigo Group, a global leader in cool-chain food logistics has inaugurated its new headquarters at 22 Rue de New-York, 76000 Le Havre, France. This state-of-the-art facility is more than just a corporate hub; it embodies Seafrigo’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

Designed with modernity and functionality at its core, the building provides an inspiring environment for its 450 head office team members, ensuring that both current and future needs are met. Offering multi-modal forwarding across five continents, warehousing, value-added services and state of the art refrigerated services the company provides specialist solutions across the temperature-controlled sector.

Founded in 1979 by Group President, Eric Barbé, Seafrigo Group has grown from its origins in Le Havre to establish a global network spanning five continents. Despite its international success, the company remains deeply connected to its roots in the port city, actively contributing to the local economy.

The new headquarters, certified as a low-carbon and renewable energy generator under the BEPOS Effinergie 2017 standard, represents a significant step forward in the company’s sustainability journey. The grand opening was attended by former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Foreign Trade Minister Franck Reister, who joined Eric Barbé, key customers, and business partners in unveiling a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

Barbé told the audience: “This new facility stands as a testament to Seafrigo Group’s dynamic growth and its continued leadership in the temperature-controlled food logistics sector, reinforcing our dedication to both local heritage and global expansion. This modern state-of-the-art facility provides our employees with the best working environment and is designed to encourage the creativity and innovation which will drive our business into the future.”

About Seafrigo Group

For more than 40 years, Seafrigo Group has developed a worldwide network in food logistics within the refrigerated space leading to business partnerships with global clientele and brands.

The company based in Le Havre, which is growing strongly both in France and internationally, now has its own infrastructures in 32 countries and has built up a global network of partners.

Seafrigo Group has 2,500 committed employees who organize the international transport of goods on the 5 continents on a daily basis.

It is also the assurance of a controlled global logistics chain: reception of goods, port traction, storage at ambient or controlled temperature, order preparation, management of container loading, shipping and delivery to the final recipient.