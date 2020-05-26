Sedano’s Now Offers Online Ordering and Delivery Via Shipt

Though Florida is slowly opening back up, Sedano’s Supermarkets wants to give customers a way to shop comfortably at home. That’s why the independent grocery chain has announced a recent partnership with Shipt to offer same-day delivery.

Customers across Florida can now order products from Sedano’s via the Shipt mobile app or by visiting shipt.com.

“We are committed to providing the best e-commerce solutions as our customers’ needs and purchasing habits continue to evolve, especially during this pandemic,” Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets, said in a press release. “The partnership with Shipt comes at an ideal time, allowing us to expand on our existing online ordering and delivery options.”

