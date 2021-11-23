Sedano’s Supermarkets and Havas House Unveil Inaugural Edition of Custom Food and Beverage Publication

MIAMI — Sedano’s Supermarkets, the nation’s largest Hispanic retailer, together with Havas House, the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas, has released the first issue of Nuestra Sazón (Our Flavors) magazine. As part of the recently launched Sedano’s Retail Media Network, the bilingual digital and print magazine celebrates the richness of Latin cuisine and culture through entertaining stories and comida criolla recipes customers can make at home using ingredients from featured brands.

“We are excited to present our current and potential customers with this new culinary-focused publication,” says Javier Herrán, Chief Marketing Officer, Sedano’s. “Featuring engaging articles and delicious recipes for Thanksgiving and Nochebuena celebrations, the magazine has been mailed directly to tens of thousands of homes throughout South Florida.”

In the inaugural issue, readers will meet local abuela Tania Martínez and her family, learn how Madrileños celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, try out a coquito-style recipe from another country, cook the perfect lechon asado for Nochebuena, and so much more.

“No other supermarket has been such a significant part of the South Florida community as Sedano’s, and we are honored to bring their dedication to their customers to life within the pages of Nuestra Sazón,” says Marisa Beazel, President and Publisher of Havas House. “We also hope to introduce customers to unique products and recipes that will foster new culinary traditions for their families.”

Nuestra Sazón Invierno 2021/2022 is currently available online and will be delivered to homes throughout South Florida, ensuring visibility throughout the region and capturing the attention of shoppers while they are in the process of creating their groceries list and menus. Sedano’s will also further promote the publication and its content through a robust social media campaign and monthly e-newsletters to its more than 30,000 subscribers.

The magazine’s upcoming Spring Edition will celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary and feature Easter/Holy Week recipes. To learn more about advertising opportunities within the publication and beyond, contact Cristiana Glassford at 786-347-4775 or cglassford@havashouseinc.com.

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America’s leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .