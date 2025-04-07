See What Wegmans and Tops are Saying About Grocery Prices as Trump Tariffs Sink in

Two of Central New York’s biggest grocery chains are talking about the possible effects of new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

A statement from Wegmans said the company is monitoring the impacts of the tariffs and exploring ways to help lessen the effects.

“While the total impact on our business remains unclear, we anticipate prices on impacted products will fluctuate,” the statement said, according to WGRZ in Buffalo. “We remain committed to keeping our prices competitive and offering our customers the same high quality products they’ve come to expect.”

