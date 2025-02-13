Setting the Cold Standard: Cold&Go™ Insulated Paper Cups Deliver Superior Performance for Cold Beverages

Graphic Packaging International, a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, has re-engineered its Cold&Go™ insulated paper cold cup to better address the long-standing challenges experienced by quick-service restaurants, cafés, and convenience stores when serving cold and frozen beverages in plastic cups – poor insulation, excessive condensation, and compromised quality. Building on 15 years of expertise in insulated paper cup technology, Cold&Go keeps iced drinks and frozen treats colder for longer, while ensuring secure, comfortable handling with less condensation for a great consumer experience.

Laboratory testing reveals Cold&Go’s clear performance advantages. Over 45 minutes, the Cold&Go cup demonstrates close to three times the insulating properties of a thermoformed plastic cup, while condensation is reduced by over 40 percent. The excellent structural integrity provides rigidity and strong lid retention – ideal for take-out or delivery – and secure, comfortable spill-resistant handling by the consumer.

Alvaro Galindo, vice president and general manager, Foodservice at Graphic Packaging, said: “The chilled beverage market has faced an ongoing challenge – how to serve premium drinks like iced frappés, cold brew, and milkshakes without compromising on quality, customer experience, or sustainability. Cold&Go eliminates these trade-offs. It’s delivering optimal quality while meeting growing consumer demand for packaging with less plastic.

“With the rise of delivery services and increasing distances between preparation and consumption, operators need cups that maintain beverage quality whether that beverage is enjoyed immediately or delivered thirty minutes later. Cold&Go has been specifically engineered to meet these crucial market demands.”

Market research1 from intelligence firm Technomic reveals that 84 percent of consumers rate insulation performance as extremely or moderately important for cold beverages, compared to 43 percent citing the ability to see the beverage through the cup. Graphic Packaging has leveraged its 15 years of experience refining insulated cup technology to create this Cold&Go cup, prioritizing performance by preserving the quality of the beverage and reducing condensation.

“For brand operators seeking alternatives to foam or plastic cups, Cold&Go offers a premium solution that enhances both sustainability and the consumer experience,” added Galindo. “It ensures cold beverages are enjoyed exactly as intended, building brand value through consistently excellent product delivery.”

Cold&Go is available in a range of sizes (16oz, 20oz, and 30oz), with flexible lid options, Cold&Go is ideal for the full spectrum of cold beverages, from premium coffee drinks to frozen treats.

