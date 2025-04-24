Sevenrooms Data Reveals the Top Restaurant Trends Defining the Era of Superhuman Hospitality in 2025

U.S. consumers embrace AI-powered dining experiences, exclusive brand collaborations and elevated personalization – but human connection remains king.



NEW YORK — SevenRooms, the leading CRM, marketing and operations platform for the hospitality industry, released its annual U.S. Restaurant Trends Report , highlighting how evolving diner behaviors and technology are reshaping hospitality. Based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers and 250+ hospitality operators, along with proprietary platform data, the report spotlights a new reality: automation isn’t replacing hospitality, it’s making room for more of it.

Highlighting the rise of SuperHuman Hospitality™, this year’s report reveals that while diners still crave warmth and connection from their dining experiences, they also expect seamless personalization, smarter booking experiences, offerings that extend beyond the dining room, and tailored marketing that speak to them, not at them. From AI-assisted reservations to Google-driven discovery and luxe, experiential add-ons, operators are embracing automation not to replace, but to enhance, the human experience.

“Hospitality is both an art and a science, and we’re seeing firsthand how embracing the science enables the art,” said Allison Page, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at SevenRooms. “Operators are using tech, data and AI to streamline service and scale personalized experiences in ways that weren’t possible before. This report is a roadmap for how restaurants can deliver more memorable moments while running smarter, more profitable businesses.”

Top 2025 Report Findings

DISCOVERY | Smarter search, social shifts & AI expectations

94% of diners use online resources, like Google, social media and media sites, to discover new restaurants.

While 69% of Gen Z rely on social media for discovery, only one in 10 consumers use influencers for recommendations, signaling a shift away from influencer-driven discovery.

Google is a top discovery channel for consumers, with 58% of operators investing in Google Ads and 50% investing in organic Google strategies, like SEO, in 2025.

74% of consumers are comfortable using AI in the restaurant booking experience, yet most operators haven’t adopted AI for the booking experience, creating a sizable innovation gap.

PERSONALIZATION | The table stakes of loyalty

83% of diners are willing to sign up for restaurant marketing programs, but want more than a discount – they expect VIP treatment. 47% of consumers say the top perk they want from restaurants is birthday and anniversary promos, followed by exclusive offers or early access to events.

Text is becoming a dominant channel for real-time engagement, with 48% of consumers preferring connecting with restaurants via text, and 24X average ROI [1] generated from SevenRooms’ text campaigns.

generated from SevenRooms’ text campaigns. Email is still a top choice for promotions, menu updates and special events, with 62% of consumers preferring to connect with a restaurant via email.

Operators are embracing personalization, but 77% still face barriers, with their biggest challenges being tracking performance (35%), ensuring a consistent experience across locations (31%), and knowing who and how to personalize for (28%).

EXPERIENCE | Experience is the new luxury, and consumers are willing to splurge

Despite economic challenges, consumers are willing to pay a premium for special events and experiences, with 74% saying they plan to or have already returned to a restaurant after a unique experience.

Diners are willing to pay more for personalized experiences, including curated appetizer platters (62%), customized tasting menus (59%), and commemorative menus or special occasion keepsakes (57%).

Experience-led programming is driving repeat visits and revenue, with consumers saying they’d pay more than a typical meal for holiday menus/celebrations (63%), tasting menus (55%), live music/dance (53%) and cooking classes (51%).

Restaurants are opening up new revenue opportunities with upgrades during the booking process, including scenic views, premium drink options, tasting menus, flower bouquets, chocolate truffles and other items.

‘Back to basics’ hospitality is in, with 25% of diners saying their most valued staff interaction is a simple ‘welcome back’.

CUSTOMER JOURNEY | Drive revenue beyond the dining room

87% of consumers would buy a non-meal item from a restaurant, like cookbooks or cocktail kits.

Popular items consumers would buy include pantry items like spices or dried pastas (36%), food subscriptions like cheeses or frozen items (23%), at-home meal or cocktail kits (22%), and cookbooks (21%).

Diners are willing to share data and secure bookings with deposits – only 20% cite being asked to share data, and 14% cite marketing opt-ins as deterrents to booking.

BRAND | A strong identity builds brand loyalty

49% of operators use online reviews to determine their ideal guests, and 59% use reviews to evaluate guest perception, both of which can be skewed or fake.

35% of consumers say design and ambiance directly impact their connection to a restaurant, enhancing the in-service experience and increasing repeat visits.

Restaurants are rethinking loyalty through branded experiences and storytelling – moving towards greater personalization to build deeper connections.

LABOR & AI | Streamlined systems, smoother shifts: AI frees up time for hospitality

79% of operators are already using AI, with 99% using AI seeing benefits, including: 48% – faster response times to guest inquiries 47% – quicker decision making 39% – reduced operational costs 38% increase in guest satisfaction rating 37% greater team efficiency (e.g., working shorter hours, getting more done)



AI is helping reduce time spent on reading and responding to guests by 27%, freeing up teams to focus on in-person experiences.

Investment is growing in AI, but there is still room for opportunity, with 28% of operators using AI for customer service and phones, 28% for revenue management, and 27% for staff hiring and training.

Technology with a Human Touch

Through its integrated CRM, marketing, and operations platform, SevenRooms empowers restaurants to know every guest, personalize every interaction, and measure impact across the entire guest journey – automatically and at scale. As the only platform purpose-built to enhance both the guest experience and business outcomes, SevenRooms helps hospitality operators turn one-time diners into lifelong regulars.

“Restaurants that embrace AI and automation for tasks like reservations, marketing and guest feedback will be the ones that stand out and stay ahead, leading the industry forward,” said Kinesh Patel, Co-Founder & CTO at SevenRooms. “Tech isn’t replacing hospitality – it’s unlocking a new era of possibilities.”

The full 2025 U.S. Restaurant Trends Report is available on April 17th for download here.

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a CRM, marketing and operations platform for growing restaurants in the hospitality industry. From Michelin star gems to local favorites, the all-in-one platform helps restaurants increase sales and profit, grow guest relationships, and streamline operations while delighting guests. The full suite of products includes CRM, reservations, waitlist and table management, revenue management, reputation management, email and text marketing, and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures and PSG, SevenRooms has more than 13,000 dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Wynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Hard Rock Hotels & Resorts, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Union Square Hospitality Group, Australian Venue Co., Maple & Ash, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Groot Hospitality, MLSE, and Live Nation. www.sevenrooms.com.

Research Methodology

U.S. Consumers: SevenRooms partnered with Censuswide Research—a third-party, professional research and consulting organization. Total sample size was 1,000 U.S. consumers. Fieldwork was undertaken between December 12, 2024-January 6, 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all

U.S. adults (aged 16+).

U.S. Operators: SevenRooms partnered with Censuswide Research—a third-party, professional research and consulting organization. Total sample size was 257 U.S. operators (hospitality decision-makers). Fieldwork was undertaken between December 24, 2024-January 15, 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of U.S. hospitality operators.

SevenRooms Platform Data: Anonymized internal data representative of U.S. and globally-based restaurants using the SevenRooms platform from January 2024-December 2024.

1 ROI is calculated by subtracting subscription fees paid by the restaurant from the total revenue generated from text campaigns.

