Shamrock Foods Company DBA Gold Canyon Meat Company Recalls Raw Ground Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON – Shamrock Foods Company, doing business as Gold Canyon Meat Company, a Phoenix, Ariz., establishment, is recalling approximately 6,876 pounds of raw ground beef patties because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of hard, white plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The raw beef patties were produced on Oct. 21, 2021 with lot code “29421.” The following products are subject to recall:

11.25-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND 6 OUNCE GOURMET PRIME” with item number “4512991” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND 2X1 GOURMET USDA PRIME” with item number “4757111” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND SLIDER ANGUS 6X1” with item number “3752811” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND 6OZ 6 WIDE CEDAR RIVER NATURAL USDA CHOICE” with item number “3138361” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND 8Z CEDAR RIVER NATURAL USDA CHOICE” with item number “3962551” on the label.

12.25-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND ANGUS 7Z CRYO 2-6LB SLEEVES” with item number “3942041” on the label.

12.25-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND ANGUS 7Z” with item number “3926911” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6239” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations in Arizona and California.

The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard, white plastic in the beef patty products during preparation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sandy Kelly, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Shamrock Foods Company, at (480) 564-6047 or at Sandy_Kelly@ShamrockFoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.