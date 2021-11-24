Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse Now Open in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Shamrock Foods — the largest independent food service distributor in the West has now opened a new branch right here in Grand Junction located at 2401 North Ave.

Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse now has ten stores across the Western states with the latest opening its doors in the Grand Valley. “We are so excited to be apart of the Grand Junction community, with the Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse,” Ann Ocana, Chief of Marketing said, “It is a commercial hub for Western Colorado, we just found there was a great opportunity to extend our service, to our restaurant and food service customers out here.”

The company describes Shamrock as a one-stop food service resource that provides a fresh shopping experience for restaurant operators, home shoppers and more. “Its great for caterers food trucks events, church groups and anybody that has a need for food service, quality food, its a great place to shop,” Ocana Said.

