‘Shelf Confidence’ Podcast Returns for Season 7 with Expert Insights on Retail Innovation and Industry Trends

Premiering February 20, 2025, The New Season Explores AI, Sustainability, Independent Grocers, & More

Camp Hill, PA – The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) is excited to announce the return of its popular podcast, Shelf Confidence, for its seventh season, premiering Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8 AM.

This season brings a fresh, new video-based format, offering listeners and viewers an in-depth look at the trends and innovations shaping the food and beverage industry.

Each episode features expert insights from industry leaders, covering cutting-edge technology, food safety, sustainability, and retail innovation. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms, with video versions shared on PFMA’s social media channels.

What’s in Store for Season 7?

LISTEN: pfma.org/podcast Watch the Shelf Confidence Season 7 promotional trailer – WATCH HERE

February 20 th : Pennsylvania Independent Grocers – Featuring Andrea Karns (Karns Quality Foods), Tom Charley (Charley Family Shop’N Save), and Seth Weaver (Weaver’s of Wellsville), discussing the challenges and opportunities in independent food retail.

Pennsylvania Independent Grocers – Featuring Andrea Karns (Karns Quality Foods), Tom Charley (Charley Family Shop’N Save), and Seth Weaver (Weaver’s of Wellsville), discussing the challenges and opportunities in independent food retail. February 27 th : AI & Loss Prevention – A deep dive with Mac Bolak, Founder & CEO of Panoptyc, on how AI is revolutionizing theft prevention in micro markets.

AI & Loss Prevention – A deep dive with Mac Bolak, Founder & CEO of Panoptyc, on how AI is revolutionizing theft prevention in micro markets. March 6 th : IoT & Food Safety – Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi, explores how IoT technology is enhancing food safety across the supply chain.

IoT & Food Safety – Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi, explores how IoT technology is enhancing food safety across the supply chain. March 13 th : Sustainability, Ice Melt & Pet Safety – John Wesolowski, President of Milazzo Industries, shares insights on eco-conscious products, pet safety, and winter prep.

Sustainability, Ice Melt & Pet Safety – John Wesolowski, President of Milazzo Industries, shares insights on eco-conscious products, pet safety, and winter prep. March 20 th : Retail Operations Technology – Mike Weber and Lauren Kennedy from Upshop discuss how data-driven decision-making is reshaping store operations.

Retail Operations Technology – Mike Weber and Lauren Kennedy from Upshop discuss how data-driven decision-making is reshaping store operations. March 27 th : Food Labeling & Inventory Tech – Jacob Long of MarketSquare Tech explains how the DeliLabel app streamlines food labeling and compliance.

Food Labeling & Inventory Tech – Jacob Long of MarketSquare Tech explains how the DeliLabel app streamlines food labeling and compliance. April 3rd: Pest Monitoring & Food Safety – Mitch Goldstein of Skyhawk by Trapmate explores how electronic remote monitoring is transforming food production safety.

A New Look: Watch the Conversations Unfold

In response to audience demand, Shelf Confidence is now more video-based. Tune in to Shelf Confidence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Watch the video episodes on PFMA’s LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Subscribe, share, and leave a review, stay updated on trends in food retail. Join us for the premiere on February 20, 2025 and catch all the new episodes this season!

“We’re excited to launch Season 7 of Shelf Confidence with a lineup of industry leaders tackling key issues in the food and beverage Industries. From independent operators to cutting-edge technology, these conversations provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping our industry.”

– Alex Baloga, President & CEO, PFMA

About PFMA

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians. For more information on PFMA, visit pfma.org.