Shoppers Value Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy ‘to Reorganize and Continue Operations’

The parent company and most of its affiliates operating the Baton Rouge-based Shoppers Value grocery store chain across south Louisiana have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization.

“They plan to reorganize and continue operations,” said William Steffes, attorney at The Steffes Firm LLC in Baton Rouge.

Initial court filings were made in mid-November, with additional stores within the chain joining the bankruptcy proceeding this week, citing debt tied to the purchase and rebranding of six former Winn-Dixie locations in 2018, five of which have since closed.

