ShopRite Launches Free Virtual Dietitian Online Program

Keasbey, NJ – Have a question about the latest food trends? Want to know what to feed a picky eater? Wondering how to create a low sodium meal plan? All those questions – and much more – can now be answered at the click of a button using ShopRite supermarket’s newly launched “Registered Dietitian Virtual Chat” program.

The service can be accessed at www.shoprite.com. Once on the site, after clicking through the home page, customers will see a pop-up box that prompts them to chat with a dietitian. The service is supported by ShopRite’s team of registered dietitians and is available weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. If a dietitian is chatting with another customer, the shopper can leave a message, and the dietitian will respond as soon as they are available.

“Ever since we launched the in-store ShopRite dietitian program nearly 14 years ago, we’ve been creating new and expanded ways to help our customers take advantage of the wealth of expertise and knowledge that our team of dietitians have to offer,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, Director of Health and Wellness for ShopRite. “I’m especially excited about launching this program because it means we can now provide all of our customers — both those that shop in our stores, as well as those that are shopping with us online – with quick, easy and simple ways to get nutritional advice from licensed health professionals, at no charge, when and where they need it most.”

The RD virtual chat program was launched in December 2019 in partnership with HERO®, the service that makes it possible for online shoppers to text, chat and video call with their favorite stores.

“Customers want the personalized service of in-store, with the convenience of online shopping” comments Alistair Crane, CEO of HERO®. “Our messaging app – designed for experts in-stores to instantly connect with online customers – provides online customers the guidance they need, in the most convenient, personal way. We’re delighted to partner with ShopRite to bring the power of conversational commerce to their locations and customers.” For more information, visit (www.usehero.com).

Founded in 2006, ShopRite’s in-store registered dietitian program has over a hundred registered dietitians servicing over 140 ShopRite locations across the Northeast. ShopRite’s dietitians teach shoppers how to better understand ingredients and food labels, make healthy recipe substitutions, and take small but meaningful steps toward living a healthier lifestyle. ShopRite’s in-store dietitians also provide complimentary services such as one-on-one consultations, supermarket tours, support groups, classes, kids and adult cooking classes and in-store product samplings.

Menza-Crowe said that the RD chat is the first of its kind to be launched in the Northeast at a major supermarket retailer. “We think that this is a fantastic way to leverage new technologies on our website and provide additional free services to our customers.” The supermarket’s website also offers customers the ability to sign up for complimentary dietitian consultations and in-store classes and events via their website at //shoprite.com/welleveryday.

Have a health question of your own? Visit https://www.shoprite.com/welleveryday to try out this terrific new service.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.