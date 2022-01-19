ShopRite Unveils QuickCollect GO!™ POD Smart Grocery Pickup at the ShopRite of New Rochelle

Keasbey, NJ – ShopRite is the first grocer on the East Coast to unveil the new QuickCollect GO!™ POD, where shoppers can pick up their online ShopRite grocery orders from a temperature controlled outdoor pickup pod for a fast and easy, contactless self-service pickup experience.

The QuickCollect GO!™ POD is a smart grocery retrieval system that can hold ambient, refrigerated and frozen foods, and customers’ entire grocery orders are available for pickup in one solution. This free-standing pod now available at the ShopRite of New Rochelle offers customers unprecedented convenience for retrieving their online pickup orders. The store is located at 8 Palmer Ave., New Rochelle, NY.

“The QuickCollect GO!™ POD will make it even easier for our shoppers at the New Rochelle store to pick up their online orders,” said Steve Savas, President, Shop-Rite Supermarkets, Inc. (SRS), which operates ShopRite stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Hudson Valley and Capital Region in New York. “It’s self-checkout and pickup for online orders that’s done right outside the store. We are excited to be the first grocer on the East Coast with this technology.”

The QuickCollect GO! POD™ revolutionizes online pickup with robotic automation that allows secure delivery and retrieval of online orders anytime. The first totes start dispensing to the guest in under one minute, reducing the wait time for customers picking up their online orders.

Developed by Bell and Howell, a leading provider of automated e-commerce pickup solutions, the QuickCollect GO!™ POD uses next-generation automation, and intelligent software to ready orders placed at shoprite.com for pickup. The QuickCollect GO!™ POD keeps orders safe and secure until the customer picks them up with their unique pickup code. When items are ready, customers receive a text containing a QR code to scan on the console screen, which brings the order to the customer pickup portal, allowing them to access their pre-ordered groceries. The intuitive interface and consumer-focused designs facilitate contactless, fast and easy experiences. Innovations like the QuickCollect GO!™ POD are key in driving trend progression and providing customers the convenience they expect from e-commerce.

“Retailers like ShopRite recognize that consumer convenience and fulfillment efficiency are critical to the next level of e-commerce. Our data shows that consumers enjoy the convenience of this new individual automated curbside pickup with our QuickCollect GO!™ POD,” said Larry Blue, President and CEO of Bell and Howell.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $62 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

About QuickCollect™ Solutions and Bell and Howell

BH QuickCollect™ Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, is the leading provider of automated e-commerce order pickup, return and order processing solutions in North America with over 1,800 deployments enabling grocers, retailers, and pharmacies to optimize their e-commerce fulfillment operations. BH QuickCollect™ Solutions combines a rich history in retail automation with the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions. Scalable and flexible products allow each partner to fulfill their unique program needs today, tomorrow, and into the future.

Headquartered in Durham, N.C., BH QuickCollect™ Solutions operates a 24/7 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and predictive diagnostic center. Our award-winning service organization employs more than 800 highly skilled field technicians across North America to ensure your operation is always running efficiently. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.