SideChef Announces RecipeGen AI

Home cooks can snap a photo of any dish and SideChef AI tech will automatically recognize and generate a shoppable recipe for the same dish

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SideChef, the all-in-one home cooking and online grocery platform at the forefront of providing users with game-changing technology, announces the launch of RecipeGen AI. The new beta AI feature allows cooking enthusiasts to snap a photo of any dish–seen at restaurants or even on captured social media–and SideChef will instantly generate a step-by-step shoppable recipe for that dish.

“We are living in exciting times, where every inspiration can become a person’s reality,” says SideChef Founder & CEO, Kevin Yu. “At SideChef we’re excited to be the first to allow any home cook to make their food inspiration a reality for themselves and loved ones, with a single photo!”

Food lovers can discover new cuisines, refine cooking techniques, and more, to simplify meal planning through the RecipeGen AI feature:

Effortless Recipe Discovery: Eliminate the stress of organizing, searching, or asking for recipes. Simply snap a picture of a dish and let AI generate the recipe–no additional information needed!

Simplify Meal Planning: Get out of the rut of recipe fatigue and routine dinners by snapping meal inspiration photos utilizing generated recipes that already fit dietary preferences, serving sizes and more without spending hours planning.

Explore Culinary Creativity: Embark on a culinary adventure. Upload photos from a vacation, snap a photo of a childhood favorite food, or a mouth-watering picture found online. Dive into new cuisines, recreate restaurant dishes at home, and discover your inner chef.

The RecipeGen AI technology will also be available to incorporate with any interested partners as a “Powered by SideChef” feature; benefits include:

Expanded Recipe Library: Leverage AI and user-generated content to create a dynamic and ever-growing recipe library, catering to diverse tastes and dietary needs.

Enhanced User Experience: Provide a cutting-edge and engaging feature that sets your product apart from competitors.

Innovation Leadership: Showcase commitment to innovation and position your brand at the forefront of AI integration in the culinary world.

About SideChef

SideChef, established in 2013, is a leading global food tech innovator with unparalleled experience developing award-winning shoppable recipe platforms. Launched as a step-by-step home cooking app featuring more than 20,000 recipes, SideChef’s goal is to simplify online grocery shopping and enhance the consumer experience.

The company’s white-label recipe platform technology enables retailers, CPG brands, food publishers, and kitchen appliance brands to create engaging experiences and generate new ad revenue streams. Through SideChef’s extensive network of recipe integrations, brands can connect with high-intent grocery shoppers via in-recipe shoppable campaigns, reaching millions of home cooks across 170 countries.

SideChef’s latest cutting-edge Food AI innovations are poised to revolutionize the future of cooking.

To learn more please visit www.sidechef.com and www.sidechef.com/business