siffron Introduces new Portable Sneeze-Guard Protection Screens for Retailers

TWINSBURG, Ohio –siffron®, a leader in retail merchandising, is introducing new protective screen solutions specifically designed towards preventing germ transmission at retailer/customer interaction points: Sneeze Guards – With Winged Panels, and Sneeze Guards – with T-legs.



Sneeze Guards with Winged Panels are quick to set up and easily portable for use in multiple locations. Winged Side Panels provide additional protection against germs and harmful bacteria. The primary screen features a 6″ x10″ opening to pass materials safely.



Easy to clean and no tools required for setup. Simply use panel connectors and siffron SuperGrip® holders to adhere sneeze guard to the counter/workspace surface.

Sneeze Guards – With T-Legs provide a similar level of protection for customers and retailers against harmful germs and bacteria, but feature steel legs to allow the screen-guard to be free-standing and not require any additional mounting. This version also features a 12″ opening at the bottom of the screen to pass items through safely.

about siffron

For over 60 years, siffron has been a leader in the retail merchandising and custom display industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays; merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation.