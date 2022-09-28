SIGEP 2023, IEG: the Dolce Communities Begin the Countdown

Rimini – The Italian masters of artisan gelato. The elegance and creativity of international patisserie. Chocolate, from the raw material to the preparation of excellent products. Leavened products and all the versions of bread. The aroma of coffee, from espresso to the more meditative specialty coffees. There is only one appointment in Europe that offers the professional Out-of-Home community the most complete dolce showcase, as it is created and experienced according to Italian style: it is SIGEP – The Dolce World Expo. The Italian Exhibition Group expo, now at its 44th edition, will be held at Rimini expo centre from 21st to 25th January. Simultaneously, also in Rimini, there will be the 7th edition of A.B. Tech Expo, dedicated to bakery technology and machinery, from storage to dough and preparation.



ALL THE CHAINS, OCCUPYING THE WHOLE EXPO CENTRE

SIGEP, the first 2023 appointment for IEG’s Food & Beverage Network – which includes Beer&Food Attraction and BBTech Expo (19-22 February in Rimini) and Cosmofood (in November in Vicenza) – will host all the historic chains with a layout occupying the entire expo centre, where the collaboration with the sector’s artisan and industrial Associations, national and international associations of Master Gelato makers and pastry chefs and of bakers, baristas and coffee specialists will take form. Business, training, media aspects and projection on foreign markets, thanks to the support of the ITA-Italian Trade Agency, make SIGEP a true community catalyst that starts out from ingredients and products, the latest new machinery and systems, and focuses increasingly greater attention on issues of sustainability and energy saving, furnishings and equipment, display cases and counters and everything necessary for having contemporary packaging under the banner of the circularity of materials and flexibility for competitive marketing increasingly integrated with digital platforms.



VISION ON THE MARKETS

Products and vision are increasingly closely intertwined at SIGEP to give views of the international markets’ evolution for trade members and professionals visiting the expo. From the specialist media, to the opinions of the protagonists of its chains, Sigep has in the “Vision Plaza” the format that brings to the Rimini expo specialized analysts of the Out-of-Home sectors of the major global macro-areas, providing professionals from all over the world useful tools for international competitiveness.



COMPETITIONS AND TRAINING IN THE ARENAS

For over 40 years, SIGEP has also been synonymous with large international competitions that are an extraordinary tool for professional training and discovering new talents. In the six “Arenas”, international contests will alternate with demos by great Masters who use the most recent technological innovations and talks on training and culture. The Dolce Arena, the area of the key events, will host the competing talents of the Gelato Europe Cup, which is the preliminary qualifying phase for the European teams leading up to the Gelato World Cup at Sigep 2024, the Junior World Pastry Championship, and the Ladies World Championship, which will elect the next Pastry Queen. In the Gelato Arena, demos and talks. The Pastry Arena will host the Italian senior Championship and the Italian Junior Championship, as well as SIGEP Giovani. In the Coffee Arena, the best Italian baristas will compete in seven national championships valid for the World Coffee Championship. The Bakery Arena on the other hand hosts the return of Bread in the City, the international bakery contest under the aegis of the Richemont Club. There will also be spectacle and flavour in the Choco Arena , with demos and talks by master chocolatiers and cacao experts talking about chocolate’s history and peculiarities.



2023 IS THE YEAR OF SIGEP CHINA

SIGEP’s increasingly international role as the platform of the Dolce community and the Italian way of life in the Out-of-Home consumption sector has also resulted in the first edition of Sigep China, organized by Italian Exhibition Group in partnership with Koelnmesse, from 10th to 12th May 2023 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center simultaneously with Anufood China to strategically cover the southern Chinese market.





FOCUS ON SIGEP and A.B. Tech Expo 2023

Dates: 21-25 January 2023; Organizer: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; Edition: 44th SIGEP, 7th A.B. Tech Expo; Frequency: annual; Classification: international exhibition; Admittance: limited to trade members only; info: www.sigep.it



Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad – also through joint-ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico, Brazil and India, for example – now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector.

