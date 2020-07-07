Silken Soy Purée is Now Available for Foodservice Applications

Ankeny, Iowa —Broaden your menu options and tap into the $4.5 billion market for plant-based foods with signature items made with Mori-Nu® Silken Soy Purée produced by Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. This tofu purée can simplify recipe development by replacing or supplementing dairy ingredients and enhancing the texture of dressings, dips, desserts, and more. As a cholesterol-free, low fat dairy alternative, the smooth creamy texture and subtle taste of Silken Soy Purée meets your needs for sweet or savory dishes alike. It is made with carefully selected USA soybeans that are double homogenized into a smooth velvety texture.

Satoshi Endo, President and CEO of Moringa Nutritional Foods, Inc. says, “We’ve seen an uptick in plant-based foods in both retail and restaurant offerings. Because of its versatility and variety of uses, foodservice professionals can bridge the gap and meet their customers’ needs with Silken Soy Purée.”

Use Silken Soy Purée in end products that customarily call for butter, cheese, milk, or heavy cream. This pantry ingredient for professional kitchens is shelf stable and processed aseptically for foodservice and industrial markets. Silken Soy Purée helps restaurant operators meet the increasing demand for innovative plant-based foods. With an appearance similar to heavy cream and a pH between 5.8 to 6.4, it is a versatile ingredient for a variety of applications. The flavor is mild, with a low soy aftertaste in comparison to soymilk or tofu.

Morinaga Nutritional Foods has an established reputation for providing high-quality plant-based ingredients for commercial customers. As Andy Kunkler, CFO/COO of Tofurky says, “Morinaga has been a trusted long-standing supplier and partner for Tofurky. We’ve created many of our best-selling plant-based proteins using their Silken Soy Purée as a key ingredient. Their puree helps impart texture, protein, and moisture into our products for clear distinction from the competition. We respect them as true allies in growing our business.”

Silken Soy Purée meets the demands of the most discerning restaurant customers, too. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free Certified by GFCO/GIG, available in USDA Organic (Oregon Tilth Certified) and conventional varieties, and is KSA Parve Kosher Certified. Silken Soy Purée is preservative-free and available in bulk aseptic containers with no refrigeration required until it’s opened. Options include 2.2-lb. containers of conventional product (with a shelf life of 365 days from date of production while kept in ambient temperature), and conventional or organic 450-lb. and 2,250-lb. containers, each with a 270-day shelf life from the date of production.

“It is exciting to see new innovative soy solutions for the foodservice industry. Silken Soy Purée is a perfect plant-based solution for soups, sauces, desserts, and more,” says Linda Funk, Executive Director of The Soyfoods Council. She offers the following simple suggestions that restaurant operators can implement right away—no special recipes or sacrifices required—to create new menu items ranging from dressings and dips to desserts.

Develop your own vegan applications, ranging from sauces and dressings to soups, meat alternatives, and beverages. For chilled soups, simply blend Silken Soy Purée with seasonal fruits or vegetables and fresh herbs.

ranging from sauces and dressings to soups, meat alternatives, and beverages. For chilled soups, simply blend Silken Soy Purée with seasonal fruits or vegetables and fresh herbs. Create salad dressings and dips: Silken Soy Purée adds a creamy burst of protein to dressings for mixed greens, pasta salads, summery potato salads, or macaroni salad.

Silken Soy Purée adds a creamy burst of protein to dressings for mixed greens, pasta salads, summery potato salads, or macaroni salad. Use Silken Soy Purée as a partial dairy replacement for customized desserts such as house-made whipped toppings, specialty ice cream, signature cheesecakes, and no-bake pie fillings made with Silken Soy Purée.

For additional product details about Mori-Nu® Silken Soy Purée, visit silkensoypuree.com. For plant-based entrée ideas from The Soyfoods Council, visit www.thesoyfoodscouncil.com. You’ll also find convenient, family-friendly recipes.

#

About the Soyfoods Council: The Soyfoods Council is a non-profit organization, created and funded by Iowa soybean farmers, providing a complete resource to increase awareness of soyfoods, educate and inform media, healthcare professionals, consumers, and the retail and foodservice market about the many benefits of soyfoods. Iowa is the country’s number one grower of soybeans and is the Soyfoods Capital of the world.

About the Role of Soyfoods in a Healthful Diet: Soyfoods have played an important role in Asian cuisines for centuries. In recent years they have become popular in Western countries because of their nutrition and health properties. Soyfoods are excellent sources of high-quality protein and provide a healthy mix of polyunsaturated fat. In addition, independent of their nutrient content, there is very intriguing evidence indicating soyfoods reduce risk of several chronic diseases including coronary heart disease, osteoporosis, and certain forms of cancer. All individuals are well advised to eat a couple of servings of soyfoods every day.

About Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.: Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. (MNF), a subsidiary of Japanese dairy giant Morinaga Milk Industry, Co., Ltd, is a manufacturer of soy and dairy products based in Torrance, California. The company produces the popular Mori-Nu Silken Tofu brand, a line widely sold across the US and around the world, as well as the industrial and food service ingredient Silken Soy Purée. Its soy products are sold in a unique aseptic package that protects fresh tofu from light and bacteria, allowing for a long shelf life without the need for refrigeration and use of preservatives. The Institute of Food Technologists voted Morinaga’s packaging “The #1 food science innovation of the last 50 years” For more information about Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc., visit us at www.morinaga-usa.com.