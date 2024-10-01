Simbe Announces International Expansion into Turkey with CarrefourSA as New Study Underscores Positive Shopper Sentiment for In-Store Robots

CarrefourSA joins many recently-announced top retailers digitizing stores with Simbe’s market-leading computer vision, AI, and robotics; New research shows that most shoppers prefer retailers with robots in-store

San Francisco, CA – Simbe, the only multimodal provider of Store IntelligenceTM solutions, announced a new international partnership in Turkey with CarrefourSA. As a surging number of global retailers deploy Simbe’s platform, new research reveals that over three out of four shoppers view in-store robots in a positive light.

Retailers Increasingly Embrace Store Intelligence

Modern retailers are making strategic investments in technology and data that enhance the shopping experience, improve store teams’ job satisfaction, and reclaim revenue. Through Simbe’s platform – which combines industry-leading computer vision, AI, and the world’s most advanced autonomous item-scanning robot, Tally – retailers gain visibility into near real-time store and shelf conditions. Having a continuous, accurate view of store interiors for the first time eradicates retail’s last data desert and unlocks new opportunities to capture market share.

Simbe’s partnership with CarrefourSA – which come on the heels of new and expanded deployments with Northeast Grocery, TOPS Friendly Markets, Price Chopper Supermarkets-Market 32, SpartanNash and Wakefern – emphasize the substantial value that top retailers derive from enlisting Simbe’s market-leading solutions to digitize physical stores, achieving unprecedented levels of precision and performance across all channels.

CarrefourSA deployed Tally into select stores this summer, adding a new country to Simbe’s three continent roster. Tally scans shelves, ensuring items are stocked and tagged properly, so CarrefourSA team members can focus on providing a better shopping experience.

Simbe powers automated shelf digitization for the largest number of retail banners in the world. Retailers such as BJ’s Wholesale, SpartanNash, Schnucks, Wakefern, and more – as well as Fortune 500 retailers yet to be formally announced – have realized substantial ROI and transformative impacts on all aspects of their business by partnering with Simbe.

Shoppers Prefer Stores that Use Robots

Today’s top frustrations for shoppers include inconsistent pricing, confusing promotions, and low or out-of-stock (OOS) inventory – all of which can lead to dissatisfaction and a lack of trust. Enterprising retailers are addressing these challenges through cutting-edge technology, such as inventory robots that help store teams keep shelves fully stocked with the right products at the right price.

In a recent survey of over 400 U.S. shoppers who have visited retailers with in-store robots in the last three months, the majority – and particularly those who shop more frequently – cited a positive affinity and strong preference for robots in store. The research demonstrates robots’ tangible impact on alleviating these common pain points and creating a differentiated shopping experience. Additional findings from the study include:

Only 4% of shoppers view retail robots in a negative light. The majority (77%) of shoppers view in-store robots positively, and nearly all shoppers (96%) have a positive or neutral attitude.



Most shoppers view retailers with in-store robots as innovative (84%) and growing companies (80%), who are investing in its customers’ experience (76%).

Most shoppers believe robots will improve the accuracy of on-shelf labeling (72%) and ensure the products they want are available on shelf (69%).

Shopper positivity remains constant across repeated exposure to in-store retail robots. 100% of shoppers that liked seeing a robot one time felt the same at 3 or more times.

Frequent shoppers feel even more positive about robots, liking in-store robots 29% more than infrequent shoppers.

Most consumers (61%) are more likely to shop at retailers who have in-store robots.

The above trends are likely to expand, as younger consumers are most favorable to in-store retail robots.

“At the beginning of 2024, IGD predicted that retailers will focus on computer vision, automation, robotics and AI to drive productivity and reduce costs. The number of retailers across geographies that are now leveraging Simbe’s technology is a great example of IGD’s prediction coming to fruition,” said Toby Pickard, Retail Futures Senior Partner at the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD). “Regarding the recent survey of U.S. shoppers, the findings align with what I’ve previously heard from CEO’s and Store Managers, who have told me how Tally is helping drive footfall to their stores as the robot brings joy and excitement to shoppers, especially those with children. As the benefits of automation, computer vision, robotics and AI continue to become more apparent – from improving e-commerce pick rates to ensuring planogram compliance and enabling virtual store tours – I expect we will see more and more retailers implementing such technology to ensure they remain operationally efficient and offer the best service to shoppers.”

A more comprehensive look at the shopper sentiment data can be found in the research report here, which was conducted by Diagnostic Measurement Group. Simbe is also hosting a webinar on October 2 at 12 PM PST – What Retail Shoppers Think of In-store Robots – to discuss the findings in greater depth. To learn more about Simbe’s Store Intelligence platform, visit www.simberobotics.com.

About Simbe

Only Simbe’s Store IntelligenceTM platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands’ performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top worldwide brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com.