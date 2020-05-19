SiteZeus Announces Partnership with Planned Grocery

TAMPA, Fla. — SiteZeus is thrilled to announce its partnership with Planned Grocery, a fully integrated dataset focused on tracking the development cycle of grocery stores nationwide. This alliance represents a new chapter in unlocking true market potential for the grocery sector.

SiteZeus, an A.I.-powered predictive modeling platform, enables grocery brands to make enhanced market planning decisions quickly. Its recent addition of Planned Grocery data offers multi-unit brands immediate insight into competitors’:

expansion plans

store characteristics

planned opening dates

store sizes

locations

development statuses (e.g., proposed, planned, under construction, recently built, dead deal).

The integration of such data into SiteZeus’ global predictive model empowers grocery brands to maximize ROI. This is accomplished by analyzing the impact of expansion on current portfolio performance, understanding how competitor growth can jeopardize profits, and developing an optimization strategy for existing locations—within hours.

Success in grocery also requires preservation of market share and informed expansion into promising markets. Access to an on-demand grocery data library within a predictive analytics platform offers advantages in both areas. According to SiteZeus CEO, Hannibal Baldwin, “considering the lean profit margins in the grocery vertical, a sophisticated, robust and cost-effective analytics platform is key to decision-making. Within our partnership, all of this can be achieved at greater speed than ever possibly imagined.”

Grocery brands will no longer wait weeks or months for the results of expensive research initiatives. In fact, Planned Grocery CEO, David Beitz, commented that, “with the grocery sector thriving and undergoing rapid change, we are excited to partner with SiteZeus to offer clients the added contextual data they need to make enhanced market planning decisions with a click of a button.”

By combining forces, SiteZeus and Planned Grocery will empower grocery brands to grow confidently—ahead of the competition—and make better decisions, first.





About SiteZeus

SiteZeus is a predictive modeling platform that helps multi-unit brands with location-based decisions. The location intelligence platform is powered by A.I. to create fast and accurate predictive models. Brands leverage the platform to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. For more information around how SiteZeus’ A.I. platform can help your company grow, contact info@sitezeus.com.

About Planned Grocery

Planned Grocery is a fully integrated grocery dataset that was created for organizations seeking to have a better pulse on the current nationwide grocery expansion. The dataset that includes thousands of locations across the United States, specializes in tracking the development cycle of grocery projects, and provides the intelligence required to perform site selection analysis in the grocery sector. To learn more about Planned grocery contact info@beitzanddaigh.com.