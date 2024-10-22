Six Semifinalists Advance in FMItech Pitch Competition

Arlington, Va.— FMI—The Food Industry Association announces six semifinalists in the FMItech Pitch Competition, a chance to showcase groundbreaking technology solutions to the food industry at the 2025 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference. Out of 20 submissions, our esteemed judges have narrowed the field to six outstanding semifinalists.

Semifinalists:

Badge’s no-code mobile wallet platform allows retailers to reach in-store customers with an app-like, personalized experience within the Apple, Google and Samsung Wallets without downloading an app or creating an online account.

NoxuData specializes in advanced data solutions for the food industry, using AI-powered analytics to optimize operations. Their platform leverages multi-agent architectures, offering users an interactive experience with a CPG data analyst rather than a simple chatbot.

TITAN7 develops innovative digital experiences and mobile platforms to connect consumers with brands.

Relocalize is a logistics and technology company that pioneers micro-fulfillment technology. It offers decentralized supply chain solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Its innovative hubs are designed to reduce waste and carbon footprints.

Workrz is a flexible job-sharing platform that connects freelancers and businesses. It combines flexibility with long-term frontline employment, enabling service workers to fill multiple part-time roles that fit their schedules while reducing businesses’ high turnover rates.

Yondu is creating multi-purpose robots that can autonomously pick, stock, and face shelves in grocery stores.

“It’s astounding how technology is transforming the food industry into a tech-first industry,” said Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations for FMI. “You can see from the diversity of these semifinalists that technology solutions for the food industry are expanding and offering both food retailers and suppliers innovative tools that leverage technology to enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and provide creative solutions for food retail.”

Each semifinalist will give a five-minute virtual pitch to our panel of judges, who will then narrow the field down to three finalists. During the Midwinter Executive Conference, each finalist will present their pitch live, with the winner showcasing their pitch during a keynote session to all attendees.

“Our FMItech Pitch Competition has had a strong impact on the food industry,” continued Baker. “Previous winners have gone on to partner with the food industry and spark new technology integrations that are helping to strengthen operational efficiencies and improve the shopping experience.”

Learn more about FMItech at Midwinter and the FMItech Pich Competition at www.FMI.org/Midwinter.

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org