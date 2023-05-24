SkipTheDishes launches rapid delivery pilot with Walmart Canada within Vancouver and Edmonton, offering delivery in 30 minutes or less

WINNIPEG, MB – Rapid delivery of grocery and convenience essentials in 30 minutes or less is now available to customers in Vancouver and Edmonton through a Walmart Now pilot program with SkipTheDishes.

For the first time in Western Canada, Skip account holders will be able to access rapid delivery of over 2,000 grocery, convenience and household essentials through a dedicated Walmart Now offering within the Skip app and website. Customers will benefit from free delivery on all orders over $40 and can place orders seven days a week from 9 a.m to 12:30a.m.

These orders will be delivered through Skip’s courier network from “dark stores”, local Skip fulfilment centres where fresh produce, meat, poultry, baked goods and local favourites are hand-picked on demand for every order. These fulfilment centres are optimized for streamlining orders, with several orders processed per minute during peak demand.

“Expanding our Walmart Now pilot to Western Canada is an example of how we’re testing and learning to provide better, faster and more convenient service to our customers”, says Laurent Duray, Chief eCommerce Officer, Walmart Canada.

“We are thrilled to have such an iconic brand like Walmart Canada join the network,” says Steve Puchala, Interim CEO, SkipTheDishes. “We’re proud to mark a new phase in rapid grocery delivery, providing Canadians with more value through offering a curated selection of products including meat, poultry, bakery and local offerings delivered right to their doorstep in collaboration with Walmart Canada.”

Walmart Now first launched in June 2022 with a pilot in the Greater Toronto Area offering delivery from select Walmart Canada stores in as little as 30 minutes. Since launch, more than 40,000 customers have experienced rapid grocery delivery from Walmart Now – and many became repeat customers. This marks the first time Walmart Canada has leveraged dark stores for delivery, with customers benefiting from all products being delivered directly from suppliers to each fulfillment centre, ensuring real-time product availability, product freshness, and customer satisfaction eliminating the potential for substitutions.

Today, customers in Vancouver and Edmonton can get products delivered from Walmart Now through Skip in 30 minutes or less by visiting www.skipthedishes.com/brands/walmart, by searching ‘Walmart Now‘ in the Skip App or on www.skipthedishes.com, or by visiting https://www.walmart.ca/grocery.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $650 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.