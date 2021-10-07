Skogen’s Festival Foods to Purchase Three Central Wisconsin Trig’s Stores

Skogen’s Festival Foods announced Friday it will purchase three central Wisconsin Trig’s stores from the T.A. Solberg Co.

It will purchase the Trig’s stores at 110 S. 17th Ave. in Wausau; 6205 Business 51 in Weston; and 1600 Academy Ave. in Stevens Point.

“There are a lot of similarities in vision and philosophy between the two companies,” Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming the Trig’s associates and to becoming an active member of these great communities.”

