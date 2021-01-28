Skogen’s Festival Foods Welcomes Ken Wicker as SVP Fresh Foods

GREEN BAY, WIS. – Festival Foods today announced that Ken Wicker will join its senior leadership team Feb. 8 as senior vice president of fresh foods.

Wicker spent 30 years with Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BILO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. Most recently, Wicker was senior vice president of fresh foods for Southeastern, and he also worked for four years as regional vice president of Harvey’s Supermarket, a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers.

“Ken brings great passion to fresh foods and we are excited about his vast experience in other areas of grocery leadership,” said Randy Munns, Festival Foods executive vice president and COO.

Wicker began his career serving customers and later advanced to meat clerk, produce manager and store manager. He also held store support roles in loss prevention and labor management and as regional fresh foods manager, category manager fresh meat, district manager, director of store operations and director of meat and seafood.

Wicker earned a Doctorate of Business in marketing as well as a Master of Organizational Management and Bachelor of Business Administration. He holds certifications in Lean & Design for Six Sigma and Green Belt.

ABOUT FESTIVAL FOODS

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and to providing guests with exceptional service and value. The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,500 full- and part-time associates. The company currently operates 33 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. Skogen’s Festival Foods is @festfoods on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.