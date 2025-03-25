Slice Announces Semi-Annual Innovation Launch: Slice Fresh

Slice, the all-in-one independent pizza platform, releases major product and service updates that improve the profitability of independent pizzerias.

NEW YORK — Slice, the all-in-one pizzeria platform focused on improving profitability for independent pizzerias, announced its first-ever spring innovation release: Slice Fresh. The spring release features the new Family Membership, giving pizzerias never-before-seen tools to manage their shops and increase profitability, as well as major product releases and announcements.

“We built Slice to improve the profitability of independent pizzerias and give their owners the same unfair advantages typically reserved for large pizza chains,” said Ilir Sela, CEO and founder of Slice. “Slice Fresh is our semiannual opportunity to connect with the pizza community and showcase our continued innovation and relentless focus on helping our owners run their shops more profitably, more efficiently, and more successfully than ever before.”

The Family Membership Model:

An industry-first, the Family Membership uses the size of Slice’s network — tens of thousands of independent pizzerias — to secure bulk savings for every single member while also providing them with advanced technology that would otherwise be out of reach. This all-in-one offering leverages the scale of Slice’s network to drive independent pizzerias’ profit and growth through pizza-specific hardware and software, deep discounts on essentials like pizza boxes, targeted marketing services, and community needs — all in a single, integrated platform.

Highlights of the Family Membership include:

Owner’s App: A powerful new way to simplify pizzeria operations and enhance the pizzeria owner experience from anywhere, including inventory management, financial updates, menu editing options, and more — accessible from the palm of your hand.

Phone Ordering Service : Slice's human phone operators take accurate, timely orders without tying up independent pizzeria staff, improving shop profitability, order accuracy, and average order value.

Custom Pizza Boxes: Slice is delivering massive value to shops by offeringcustom-printed pizza boxes at large discounts typically only available to large chains, immediately improving the profit margins of a pizzeria.

Enhancing the Independent Pizzeria Community: With over 15,000 pizzerias working with Slice daily, Slice is bringing together pizzeria owners across the country to learn, share, and engage — connecting owners coast to coast.

“The world of independent pizzerias is ever-evolving, and it’s our mission to provide the tools and resources that drive profit for owners needed to succeed in today’s competitive landscape,” continued Sela. “Today’s releases mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Slice, and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve been working on.”

About Slice:

Slice is the leading platform built specifically for independent pizzeria owners. By offering a comprehensive suite of economies of scale and supply chain discounts, integrated technology, marketing services, and community engagement, Slice helps independent pizzerias increase their profitability, improve their order volume, and compete in a crowded market. Slice’s mission is to empower pizzerias to be independent, but not alone.

For more information, please visit slice.com/fresh.

