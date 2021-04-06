SMG Launches Delivery Experience Initiative to Uncover Customer Insights and Improve the Off-premise Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Service Management Group (SMG), a global experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has assembled a special interest group with an aim to improve the food delivery experience. Made up of leading convenience store and restaurant brands, the group will connect industry leaders, inform SMG’s ongoing research and provide brands with insights to improve this increasingly important touchpoint in the customer experience.

COVID-19 has accelerated the growth of off-premise dining, and SMG research suggests channels like delivery will continue to grow—with nearly 1 in 5 respondents indicating they intend to use delivery more after the pandemic than they did before.

“As an experience management leader, our goal is to help brands keep pace with consumer trends and find opportunities to continually elevate customer and employee experiences,” said SMG Chairman and CEO Andy Fromm. “In our ongoing conversations with clients about keeping pace with off-premise dining, it became clear that SMG is uniquely positioned to bring restaurant leaders together to learn from one another and tap into our research to find insights that will improve the experience for consumers.”

SMG has been closely monitoring the delivery market since 2017 when it collected feedback from nearly 50,000 consumers and introduced the industry’s first and only longitudinal delivery study. The proprietary delivery report has been published annually to help brands understand evolving consumer expectations, identify emerging trends and uncover opportunities to improve the experience.

“With the increased demand for delivery from Portillo’s customers, we are continually looking for insights to improve operations, create better guest experiences and increase satisfaction,” said Portillo’s SVP of Marketing and Off-Premise Dining Nick Scarpino. “We are excited to participate in this important initiative and collaborate with an innovative group of brands to help improve the delivery experience.”

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change—helping organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn and detractors, and drive operational efficiencies. Our unique software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback. To learn more about our customer, employee, and brand experience management (XM) solutions, visit www.smg.com.