Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Brings Rival Universities Together to Benefit On-Campus Food Pantries

SMITHFIELD, Va. – For the second year, Smithfield Commonwealth Clash rivals ̶ University of Virginia and Virginia Tech ̶ brought their competition off the court and into the campus community to fight food insecurity. At the Feb. 1 game at UVA and the Feb. 15 game at Virginia Tech, both institutions encouraged fans to donate nonperishable food items to support their respective campus food pantries. In recognition of their commitment to this cause, Smithfield contributed $5,000 to both the UVA Community Food Pantry and the Market of Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech fans showed their overwhelming support again this year by providing nearly 350 pounds of canned goods to support The Market of Virginia Tech in the friendly yet unofficial Commonwealth Clash competition. In total, the schools collected more than 500 pounds of food to support the campus food pantries.

“The Smithfield sponsorship of the Commonwealth Clash is special to Smithfield because just as both Virginia Tech and University of Virginia were founded and thrive in the Commonwealth, so does Smithfield,” said Jessica Scarlett, brand manager for Smithfield at Smithfield Foods. “Our roots run deep in Virginia and we’re proud to celebrate two significant schools with this fun and friendly rivalry. These donations will provide much-needed hunger relief to these campus communities.”

Since the 2014-2015 academic year, Smithfield has partnered with the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech in the rivalry between the schools across all school-sponsored sports — becoming the presenting sponsor of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash in the 2021-2022 season. Throughout the year under this sponsorship, Smithfield supports the communities surrounding UVA and Virginia Tech, donating 60,000 pounds of protein – more than 250,000 servings – to Feeding Southwest Virginia and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during football season.

“Smithfield donating $5,000 and hosting the food drive to benefit The Market at Virginia Tech again shows the brand’s true dedication to fighting food insecurity,” said Isabelle Largen, assistant director for food access initiatives for The Market at Virginia Tech. “With this contribution, we will be able to provide essentials to those who need it most and the Commonwealth Clash is a great way to bring the community together.”

“We are so thankful to Smithfield for the support with the $5,000 donation and over 250 pounds of nonperishable goods collected to benefit the UVA Community Food Pantry,” said Eleanor Steiner, executive director at UVA Community Food Pantry. “The Commonwealth Clash continues to bring our two schools together for sports and community support.”

The UVA Community Food Pantry is a student-run initiative that aims to eliminate the financial hardships of UVA students and staff in attempting to access adequate food by providing essential food and hygiene items and services to a greater portion of the 23% of undergraduates struggling with food insecurity.

Supported by a $1.5 million donation from alumni couple Hema and Mehul Sanghani, the program launched in 2020 to provide up to 115 students at a time with weekly grocery shopping. The Market’s top preferred foods are rice, pasta, peanut butter, canned chicken or tuna, canned soup and granola bars.

