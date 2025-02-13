Sodexo and Social Impact Partners – A Global Brain Health Initiative Illuminate the Importance of Neuroprotective Nutrition for Brain Health

The Vibrant Mind: A Guide to Neuroprotective Nutrition analyzes today’s brain health crisis while offering evidence-based nutritional recommendations to support cognitive well-being

BETHESDA, Md. — Sodexo, the world’s largest employer of dietitians and a leader in foodservice for hospitals, senior-living communities, campuses, schools, corporations, and other entities, announces, in partnership with Social Impact Partners | Global Brain Health Initiative, the latest white paper reviewing the ongoing brain health crisis. The Vibrant Mind: A Guide to Neuroprotective Nutritionis a detailed analysis of clinical studies that compares new methods of blood testing and nutrient biomarkers to existing brain health diets. The result is a new neuroprotective diet that simplifies the science for people who want to eat for lifelong brain health.

“What’s on your plate matters for your brain health,” said Sodexo’s Chief Growth & Commercial Officer, Marc Plumart. “As a leader in foodservice, feeding 80 million consumers daily across the globe, we invest in research to ensure we lead, and serve, using evidence-based insights. Sodexo is in the unique and impactful position of making a measurable difference in solving the brain health epidemic.”

The research team reviewed 250 clinical studies on dietary patterns, the role of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, and the impact of specific nutrients on brain function. In response to these findings, Sodexo and Social Impact Partners propose a neuroprotective diet to address opportunities in current brain health-focused diets, which often exclude omega-3 fatty acids and overlook the harmful effects of high sodium intake, both critical factors for maintaining brain health at all ages.

“The future of brain health lies at the intersection of nutrition and neuroscience because what we eat every day matters. We believe that by implementing sustainable, evidence-based dietary practices, we can unlock the transformative power of food to nourish minds and support cognitive well-being across the lifespan,” said Social Impact Partners Founder and Chairman, Sarah Hoit.

The research team was led by Dr. Gene Bowman, Clinical Trials Director at the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital and Neurology Faculty at Harvard Medical School, in collaboration with Sodexo’s Mindi Manuel, MS, RD, CSG, LDN, CDP, Senior Area Clinical Support Manager.

“We set up a framework and reviewed the scientific literature, ranging from cell models where nutrient effects were studied to large population studies where people were asked how frequently they consumed a particular food, to studies of nutrient biomarkers and their combinations,” said Dr. Bowman. “We were surprised to learn that the outcome of the effort was something novel, a ‘neuroprotective diet’ that should make all the key nutrients readily available to the brain for consumption. It is hypothetically neuroprotective and should be tested much like the MIND diet was clinical trial tested.”

Inspired by the new neuroprotective diet, Sodexo will unveil the organization’s newest dining concept, Vibrant Minds, at senior-living communities and hospitals across the U.S. With over 400+ newly designed recipes showcasing the power of food, Sodexo aims to positively impact brain health while providing nutritious and delicious options for residents and patients.

“Sodexo is simplifying dietary choices in a complex world of science,” said Sodexo’s Senior Area Clinical Support Manager, Mindi Manuel, MS, RD, CSG, LDN, CDP. “At the same time, we are committed to being a part of the community of researchers and scientists who do the work and take meaningful action.”

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

About Social Impact Partners | Global Brain Health Initiative

Social Impact Partners | Global Brain Health Initiative (SIP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global brain health and longevity through collaboration, innovation, and investment. SIP brings together diverse stakeholders—including corporate, nonprofit, science, healthcare, legislative, and student leaders—to drive impactful change in brain health and cognitive resilience across the lifespan. Through the power of collaboration, SIP inspires change by supporting research, education, and the design and implementation of novel brain health innovations for the places we live, work, and age. To get involved and learn more, visit www.socialimpact.partners.