Sodexo Brings Integrated Services to AtlantiCare, One of the Largest Healthcare Systems

The newly inked agreement will center on services that are directly linked to improving overall patient satisfaction, including high quality, clinician-backed dining options

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management leader, announced the company has signed an agreement with AtlantiCare, effective June 21, to provide a range of on-site operational services. Together, Sodexo and AtlantiCare will focus on elevating overall patient and employee satisfaction with Sodexo providing best-in-class clinical nutrition expertise, innovative environmental services, facilities management, healthcare technology management, and a centralized call center to streamline service delivery across the health system. This centralized response center will support on-demand, hotel-style patient meal ordering and serve as the hub for receiving and dispatching requests for environmental services and facilities requests. The partnership also includes a new eat>® retail dining destination with 2 Micromarkets for those visiting the facility and use of Sodexo’s proprietary infection prevention program, Protecta®.

“Sodexo is proud to bring our industry-best food and facilities services to AtlantiCare and partner with their onsite team to achieve our shared vision of building healthy communities through individualized patient care,” said Molly Matthews, CEO – Sodexo Healthcare, U.S. “We plan to leverage our extensive — and proven — expertise to help further transform AtlantiCare’s patient experience along crucial touchpoints, including offering delicious, nutritionally-specialized menu options for in-room dining, customized specifically for AtlantiCare, and utilizing state-of-the art cleaning systems.”

In addition to premier patient and staff dining, operational efficiency is a critical focus for Sodexo’s leadership team. Integral to Sodexo’s success is the use of Sodexo’s Site Management System, a foundational IT platform, which enables operators to streamline service and business operations.

“At AtlantiCare, we are focused on delivering care that puts patients first and supports the people who care for them,” said Michael Charlton, president and CEO of AtlantiCare. “Our partnership with Sodexo helps us create an environment where comfort, dignity and healing are built into every part of the experience. When our facilities are designed with both patients and team members in mind, we strengthen our ability to provide safe, consistent and compassionate care. This is part of our ongoing commitment to excellence at every level of the healthcare journey.”

About AtlantiCare

AtlantiCareis an award-winningintegrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose team of more than 6,500 serves the community in over 110 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Committed to an innovative approach to providing the best care in the industry, AtlantiCare has a vision of building healthy communities that drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time. Learn more at atlanticare.org or call 1-888-569-1000.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.