Sodexo to Launch 100 ‘Food Hive’ Community-Oriented Campus Convenience Stores by 2026

Moorehouse College, University of Illinois Chicago, Northern Arizona University, Texas Christian University, and Hamlin University are among the campuses to open or have already opened community-focused “Food Hives,” providing local and minority-owned options with frictionless checkout to meet Gen Z student demands

BETHESDA, Md. — Sodexo, a leader in foodservice for campuses across the U.S., announces the company’s goal of opening nearly 100 “Food Hive” markets at colleges nationwide by 2026. Sodexo’s current goal of opening approximately 30 locations during the 2024 – 2025 academic year is underway. Food Hive is Sodexo’s lightning-fast and cashless payment convenience experience with a community focus, supporting local partners and minority- and women-owned businesses by featuring their products and other healthy options for students.

“We know that Gen Z prefers shopping experiences that support their community while getting what they want as fast as possible with frictionless checkout,” said Sodexo Campus Head of Marketing, Drew Nannis. “Food Hive delivers just that, fueling stronger campus communities and providing the convenience today’s students need.”

According to Sodexo’s Quad Squad, an in-house research initiative and student insights community, Gen Z students prioritize convenience options that provide meaningful variety (57%) and healthy options (47%). Beyond that, today’s students continue to place a high value on frictionless payment and demand shopping experiences that support inclusive communities; shopping small is one way to cultivate inclusivity.

“I’m delighted to announce the upcoming Food Hive concept at NAU,” said Rose Wilson, District Manager, Sodexo at Northern Arizona University. “This innovative c-store will not only provide our students with a diverse selection of hot and cold food options but also meet their personal and grocery needs. The modern flow of the store, including self-checkout, will enhance efficiency and convenience for everyone. I can’t wait for our students to experience this fantastic one-stop-shop addition to our campus when we open in the spring of 2025.”

About Sodexo Campus

Sodexo Campus goes beyond ordinary campus dining and facilities management, meeting and exceeding students’ expectations and delivering innovative solutions that enhance dining programs and benefit Sodexo’s partners. From deploying fleets of food delivery robots to fueling student athletes, Sodexo Campus is an award-winning partner to approximately 425 institutions across the U.S.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.