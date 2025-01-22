Solina Acquires U.S. Based Advanced Food Systems

PARIS — Solina, a prominent global player in the food industry specializing in savory food solutions, has acquired U.S. based Advanced Food Systems, Inc. (AFS), marking another milestone in its North American growth journey. The deal was finalized upon signing and AFS’ leadership team and 40 employees will join Solina USA.

Located in Somerset, New Jersey, AFS is a leading supplier of custom dry seasoning solutions for food manufacturers, with expertise in providing customized ingredient systems for a variety of applications including meat and poultry products, frozen foods, sauces, and marinades.

“With AFS, Solina has acquired a company with a complementary business, industrial strategy, and operational practices,” said Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina. “Like Solina USA, AFS combines market and consumer insights with culinary expertise, R&D infrastructure, and innovation to support and guide its customers with unique value-added services in ingredient flavor and function.”

AFS is Solina’s third acquisition in the U.S. and the first in the northeast, helping Solina USA broaden and strengthen its geographic presence and bringing the company closer to many of its customers in the region. Solina now has four sites in the U.S.: California, Illinois, Nevada, and New Jersey.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our ability to deliver greater value to our customers,” said Michael Marks, President of Solina USA. “AFS’s strengths in product functionality, such as improving performance, efficiency, and yields, perfectly complement Solina USA’s expertise in flavor. Together, we will offer a comprehensive range of high-quality, cost-effective functional and flavor solutions that address our customers’ needs more effectively than ever before.”

About Solina

Solina is a leading global partner for the food industry, foodservice, QSR (quick- service restaurants), and nutrition sectors, designing tailor-made ingredient solutions that contribute to the creation of food that is good in every sense of the word; good for people, good for the planet. With 43 production sites and numerous local R&D centers close to its customers, Solina’s expertise combines culinary and technical expertise that enables the company to design innovative food solutions excelling in taste, functionality, and nutrition. Headquartered in France, the company counts more than 4000 employees, production facilities in 19 countries, and serves clients in more than 75 countries. Solina’s majority shareholder is Astorg, an independent private equity firm.