Solina Expands North America Presence with 2 Strategic Acquisitions

We are delighted to announce the acquisition of two prominent U.S.-based companies: Advanced Food Systems, Inc. (“AFS”) and Sokol Custom Food Ingredients (“Sokol”). These strategic acquisitions highlight Solina’s commitment to strengthening our presence in North America and taking a leading role in the region’s food industry.

With three existing sites in Canada and three in the U.S., we expand our footprint and capabilities by adding two specialized facilities.

AFS is a leading supplier of custom dry seasoning solutions and Sokol is a renowned producer of custom sweet and savoury sauces.

AFS’ expertise in creating customized ingredient systems for food manufacturers includes meat and poultry products, frozen foods, sauces, and marinades. Based in Somerset, New Jersey, AFS brings a strong reputation for innovation and customer-driven solutions with high functionality.

Sokol is a trusted developer and producer of sweet and savoury custom sauces for manufacturers, foodservice operators, and retailers, with co-manufacturing of finished products. Sokol serves customers of all sizes, from small to mid-sized businesses, and offers its products in a variety of packaging formats, ranging from bulk to retail. Located in Countryside, Illinois near one of Solina’s existing sites, Sokol further enhances our service capacity and geographic reach in the U.S.

“AFS and Sokol are unique, innovation-driven businesses with a strong customer focus and growth mindset, demonstrated by their robust customer relationships and proven track records,” said our CEO, Anthony Francheterre. “With these acquisitions, we are diversifying our product capabilities beyond savoury solutions, reinforcing our ambition to grow alongside customers across multiple markets and channels. Customers of AFS, Sokol, and Solina will benefit as we create an even more comprehensive one-stop shop for customized dry and liquid flavour solutions. Furthermore, the collaborative spirit of both AFS and Sokol aligns seamlessly with Solina’s values, highlighting our commitment to fostering a strong team culture.”

AFS and Sokol mark our third and fourth acquisitions in the U.S. Solina now operates five sites across the U.S.: California, Nevada, Illinois (2), and New Jersey. These strategic locations bring us closer to our customers and enhance our ability to deliver unparalleled culinary solutions and value-added service. With the addition of these two companies, Solina will operate 44 manufacturing sites across 19 countries worldwide.

