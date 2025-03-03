Sonoco Showcases its Award-Winning Paper Can

Hartsville, South Carolina – Sonoco, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, is set to exhibit at Natural Products Expo West 2025 (5-7 March, Anaheim, CA), showcasing its innovative and award-winning paper can – EnviroCan® with a Paper Bottom. Designed for brands that prioritize both performance and environmental responsibility, this packaging solution aligns perfectly with the values of the natural and organic food and beverage industry.

With an emphasis on sustainability, Sonoco’s paper can is made from 100% recycled fiber, with up to 90% sourced from post-consumer materials. The EnviroCan® with a Paper Bottom is engineered for recyclability, having successfully passed re-pulpability and recyclability testing at Western Michigan University. This means that brands using Sonoco’s paper solution can confidently offer consumers packaging designed for recycling.

“At Sonoco, we understand that food and beverage brands in the natural and organic space, are seeking out packaging that reflects and backs up that commitment to sustainability and package circularity,” says Elizabeth Rhue, VP and General Manager, Sonoco Rigid Paper Containers North America. “Our paper cans provide an ideal combination of form, function, and recyclability, delivering a packaging solution that meets consumer expectations for eco-friendly choices without compromising on product protection or shelf appeal.”

Sonoco’s paper cans are available in a variety of sizes, making them versatile for a wide range of applications. Custom labeling options and advanced barrier solutions further enhance product freshness and brand differentiation. The multiple layers of recycled paperboard provide durability, ensuring the packaging withstands handling and stacking while protecting delicate contents.

Natural Products Expo West attendees are invited to visit Sonoco (booth #2555) to explore the benefits of the paper can firsthand and discuss how this packaging solution can align with their sustainability goals.

Sonoco’s commitment to sustainable innovation has earned the EnviroCan® with a Paper Bottom the 2024 PAC Global Best in Class award for Sustainable Package Design – Package Circularity. As a leader in responsible packaging, Sonoco continues to drive forward-thinking solutions that support a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit https://www.sonoco.com/na/products-services/consumer-packaging/rigid-paper-containers/all-paper-containers or visit our booth #2555 Natural Products Expo West 2025.

