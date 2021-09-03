Southeastern Grocers Activates Community Donation Program in the Wake of Hurricane Ida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces the launch of a community donation program in all stores today to support its neighbors in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast as they recover from the recent devastation of Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Customers are encouraged to make donations at all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores to help those impacted by severe weather, flooding and devastation from tornadoes, floods and hurricanes. Every cent raised will go directly to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief program, which enables the organization to help families and individuals recover from natural disasters by providing food, shelter, counseling and help where it is needed most.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we believe it is our responsibility to lift up and support our neighbors and associates as they begin to rebuild their lives after this devastating storm. The road to recovery will be long and challenging, but as we saw with Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, we know the people and communities of Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast are strong and resilient. Together, we will emerge from Hurricane Ida’s destruction stronger than ever.”

SEG has a long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross, a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing and lessening human suffering in the face of emergencies by assembling the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.​ Earlier this year, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000 to the Red Cross in preparation of an active hurricane season and, with the help of devoted associates and customers, the grocer has donated more than $11 million to support the organization’s disaster relief efforts over the last five decades.

Donations to American Red Cross Disaster Relief enable the organization to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters – big and small. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can conveniently donate in-store to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Donations can also be made on the American Red Cross website: www.redcross.org.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.