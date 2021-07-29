Southeastern Grocers Amplifies Commitment to Education with New School Partnership Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces the launch of a new community donation program to benefit 424 public schools throughout the Southeast. The three-week program aims to amplify the grocer’s commitment to support creative, inclusive environments for future leaders to grow and thrive.

Now through Tuesday, Aug. 10, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers are invited to support their local schools by simply rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar or by making a donation of their choice at checkout. Each cent raised will be donated directly to each store’s local school to support teachers, staff and students in preparation for the upcoming school year. This commitment to foster the education, development and wellness of children provides support both inside and outside of the classroom, including job opportunities to shape and empower future leaders.

Elizabeth Thompson, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are committed to caring for and nurturing the communities where we live and work. As teachers, staff and students begin a new school year, this is the perfect time to elevate our support for our local schools and future leaders. Customers can easily round up their grocery bill to help enrich local neighborhood school programs, uplift educators and fuel young minds and hearts for the year ahead.”

SEG is committed to making a difference by giving back to the local communities it serves. In 2020, the grocer and SEG Gives Foundation expanded its focus with the addition of education as its fourth charitable giving pillar, directly aligning with the Foundation’s support of causes that are important to the communities it serves as it works to strengthen and improve the lives of its neighbors. Last year, SEG donated more than $8.25 million to support neighbors in need through partnerships with more than 4,700 local organizations, hosted more than 30 mobile food pantries and provided more than 10 million meals to help fight hunger.

The Foundation also established the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program to support the fight for racial equality and social justice and awarded a total of $100,000 in funding to nine nonprofit organizations to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity. SEG and SEG Gives Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to alleviate hunger throughout the Southeast, aid in disaster relief efforts, support military service members and their families and enhance educational facilities, teachers and students.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.