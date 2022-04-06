Southeastern Grocers Announces Commitment to Sustainable Packaging for Own Brand Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is committing to increase sustainability for its Own Brand packaging by the end of 2028. The announcement is in response to feedback provided by SEG’s customers, associates and community members who expressed their desire to see more sustainable packaging as their top sustainability concern.

As part of its pledge, SEG will overhaul its Own Brand packaging by eliminating the use of polystyrene, make all packaging reusable, recyclable or industrially compostable, and include an average of 30% post-consumer recycled material in all packaging.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we value feedback from our customers, associates and communities and prioritize the matters that mean the most to them. We heard clearly that sustainable packaging is among their top concerns, and we listened! In response, we are working with our supplier partners to establish sustainable packaging goals and meet our commitments in 2028. We strive to be the grocer people can always count on, and we mean always.”

In addition to implementing sustainable packaging for its Own Brand products, SEG is also partnering with How2Recycle, a standardized labeling system for packaging that clearly communicates recycling instructions to consumers based on packaging specifications. How2Recycle takes the guesswork out of recycling and is designed to follow guidance from the US Federal Trade Commission. To begin this new partnership, SEG will start adding How2Recycle’s label to their Own Brand product packaging to help educate customers on how to best recycle the packaging and prevent more material from going to the landfill.

To learn more about SEG’s sustainable Own Brand packaging policy, please visit www.winndixie.com/community/ownbrandpackagingpolicy.

