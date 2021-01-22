Southeastern Grocers Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (“Southeastern Grocers” or the “Company”) announced the launch of an initial public offering of 8,900,000 shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of its stockholders, at an anticipated initial public offering price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company is not selling any shares in the offering. The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,335,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company has applied to list the shares of common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SEGR.”

The Company will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the selling stockholders.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: BofA Securities, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 Attn: Prospectus Department Email: [email protected] or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “future” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size, timing, expected price range and proceeds of the initial public offering, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, including under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.