Southeastern Grocers Announces New Ownership of Iconic Winn-Dixie Banner

A consortium of private investors, including SEG’s longstanding supply chain partner, C&S, acquired the Southeastern Grocers business from ALDI; Anthony Hucker, will serve as Chair, CEO and President.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A consortium of private investors, spearheaded by the current CEO and President ofSoutheastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, announces it has acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. ALDI U.S. previously purchased Southeastern Grocers in March 2024.

The agreement includes the acquisition of SEG grocery and liquor store operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners. This includes approximately 170 grocery stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, as well as the existing Winn-Dixie liquor store business. ALDI intends to complete its previously stated conversion plans with a total of approximately 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multi-year conversion process that began in March 2024, and is expected to conclude in 2027.

Anthony Hucker, Chair, CEO and President of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are profoundly grateful and deeply honored to continue serving the communities we cherish. Our culture and path forward are firmly grounded in our 100-year legacy—a legacy built on strong values and a shared purpose of caring for one another. Throughout this transformational journey, our commitment to thoughtful, purpose-driven growth remains strong and propels us forward with renewed momentum. As we reinvest in the store fleet, we are inspired by listening loudly to the voices of our customers, to elevate and revolutionize our customer experience and store offerings, so that each step we take will reflect our dedication to our people and our communities.”

Eric Winn, Chief Executive Officer of C&S Wholesale Grocers, said, “This consortium continues C&S and SEG’s longstanding partnership. For 20 years, we have worked together to feed our communities. C&S has remained steadfast in our commitment to our transformation strategy, which includes being an industry-leading grocery wholesaler and retailer. Our unrelenting focus on long-term growth continues with an exciting opportunity for C&S to invest in and collaborate deeply with the retail market. C&S will leverage our best-in-class capabilities to provide value and quality to shoppers as we continue advancing our legacy of braggingly happy customers.”

ALDI and SEG leadership will continue to work together closely to ensure a smooth transition, with dedicated leaders overseeing the store conversion and hiring process. SEG will continue to operate the remaining stores identified for conversion in the normal course of business, with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, up to and until each respective store is closed for conversion.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor to the consortium. Foley & Lardner LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal counsel.For continued updates and additional assets to assist in media coverage, please visit www.segrocers.com/updates.

