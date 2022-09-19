Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Associates and Communities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.– Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is celebrating its diverse associates and communities during Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting educational events and cooking demonstrations honoring the Hispanic culture all month long.

SEG tapped its Hispanic associates and allies resource group, Pa’lante, to help plan festivities focused on celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at its Store Support Center and in its Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores to honor Hispanic histories and culture and spotlight the grocer’s own Hispanic associates.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we celebrate our diverse associates and customers who are the fabric of our local communities. Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to commemorate the histories and cultures of our Hispanic neighbors and acknowledge their accomplishments through education and immersion. We’re excited to celebrate Hispanic heritage with our customers and associates and elevate those with Hispanic backgrounds, all while developing a deeper understanding of the cultures that make our local communities unique.”

SEG is hosting several events at its Store Support Center to immerse its associates in Hispanic culture through food, music, language and education, including:

Virtual cooking demonstration to prepare turkey and mushroom empanadas de picadillo with MasterChef Latino winner Lauren Arboleda.

Fireside chat on “Reinventing Allyship: Understanding the Hispanic Culture to Transform our Workplace” with award-winning author of “Uncolonized Latinas” Valeria Aloe and SEG’s Chief Information Officer Todd Renaud.

Open house for associates and their families to experience Hispanic cultures through traditional food and activities.

Spanish 101 classes to learn conversational Spanish.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más customers in Miami are invited to indulge in Hispanic culture and cuisine during two live cooking demonstration events where local chefs will create traditional Latin American dishes, including ropa vieja, shrimp mofongo, mojo chicken and roast pork. The first 50 customers at each event will receive a reusable grocery bag filled with SE Grocers dry ingredients and a $25 gift card for fresh items to recreate the meals at home.

Friday, Sept. 30 from 3 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 from 12 – 4 p.m. Winn-Dixie Fresco y Más 3275 SW 22nd St. 18300 SW 137th Ave. Miami, FL 33145 Miami, FL 33177

SEG’s approach to cultivating a company with people-first values and fostering an environment that champions inclusion was recently recognized by Fortune as a 2022 Best Workplaces in Retail, by The Silicon Review® as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year and included in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies. The grocer has also been recognized by the National Diversity Council as a top employer for Latino leaders in response to its extraordinary commitment to Latinos in the workplace.

SEG believes its team should reflect its diverse customers and is seeking associates with all levels of experience and backgrounds. Those interested in joining the SEG family, an award-winning workplace, are encouraged to visit www.segrocers.com/careers or a local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store for more information.

Additionally, in support of its ongoing efforts to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity, SEG, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program. Organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi may apply online at www.seggives.com/grantapp through Sept. 30 to be considered for a Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.