Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Sweet Victory with 6 Wins at the National Pie Championships

Grocer serves up 6 blue ribbons from the American Pie Council for unbeatable flavor and value



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, is serving up sweet success with six first-place blue ribbon awards at the prestigious National Pie Championships, the premier pie-baking competition hosted by the American Pie Council. These wins showcase the grocer’s commitment to high-quality, affordable desserts that serve as the perfect pairing for spring and upcoming Easter gatherings.

Competing against top industry bakers across North America, the following SEG pies earned a slice of glory in the Commercial Baker division:

Caramel Apple Pie, 8-inch

Chocolate Cherry Pie, 8-inch (select stores)

Peaches and Cream Pie, 8-inch (select stores)

Pecan Pie, 10-inch (seasonal offering)

Pumpkin Pie, 8-inch (seasonal offering)

Sweet Potato Pie, 8-inch (seasonal offering)

Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “These awards are the cherry on top of our passion for crafting exceptional dessert experiences for our customers with traditionalrecipes that celebrate the spirit of each season. Taking home six first-place blue ribbons from the American Pie Council for our exclusive pies is a sweet reward for our dedicated team and reaffirms our commitment to delivering fresh, quality products at prices everyone can enjoy. We don’t just bake pies; we create smiles by the slice, and we are honored to be recognized for our product excellence in the industry.”

Crafted with care and culinary expertise, SEG’s caramel apple pie has become a beloved choice for both customers and APC judges. Its outstanding quality and irresistible flavor led to victories in five of the annual competitions since 2017, solidifying its reputation as a top contender in the realm of pie excellence.

Complementing the grocer’s winning pies are SEG’s new frozen desserts from its Own Brand lines Know & Love, Prestige and SE Grocers. Among these delights, Prestige offers its limited-edition ice cream flavors including Prestige Strawberry Cookies & Cream through the end of April, which features the grocer’s award-winning strawberry ice cream with crushed, crème-filled cookies. Prestige S’mores Trio ice cream, featuring Neapolitan-style chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker-flavored ice cream, debuts in stores in May for a limited time. SEG is also introducing brand new Prestige flavors including Cherry Vanilla ice cream, Piña Colada sorbet, Chocolate Trio ice cream and Mint Chocolate Chip frozen yogurt. Additionally, SE Grocers Vanilla Sundae Cones and Vanilla Caramel Sundae Cones are also ice cream fan favorites. With these new and returning frozen treats, everyone can enjoy the refreshing and delightful flavors of spring.

Dedicated to delivering both quality and value, SEG’s line of Own Brand products – Essentials, SE Grocers, Prestige and Know & Love – offer nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared to national brands, providing affordability without compromising quality. Know & Love, the grocer’s private clean label product line, was recognized within the product innovation category in Store Brands 2024 Game Changers awards, reinforcing the grocer’s dedication to providing affordable, high-quality options. Last year, SEG’s Own Brand products and market-exclusive lines garnered more than 100 awards to further demonstrate its commitment to meet customer demand for transparency and excellence.

The grocer also continues to offer customers significant savings through its Rewards program, which recently earned high marks for the fifth consecutive year in Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2025. Customers can simply activate exclusive percent back offers and discover personalized digital coupons through the Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie mobile apps, providing savings on the products they love and need the most. SEG’s award-winning pies and Own Brand frozen desserts are available for purchase in stores and online through the Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie websites.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.segrocers.com.