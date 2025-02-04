Southeastern Grocers Commemorates Black History Month with Annual Grant Program

Grocer encourages diverse nonprofits to apply for its 6th annual grant program and continues support of local community service initiatives with long-standing partners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is celebrating the achievements of its associates and community members during Black History Month. The grocer continues to proudly champion belonging, inclusion and diversity with the opening of its annual grant program this month to nurture meaningful partnerships and empower its local, diverse communities.

SEG is now inviting nonprofit organizations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to apply for its 2025 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The grant supports organizations that work to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education while building a more inclusive and equitable future for all. Organizations within the grocer’s five-state footprint are encouraged to apply at www.seggives.com/grantapp through Aug. 31 to be considered for grant funds ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Last year, the grant provided a total of $487,500 in grant funds to 50 like-minded nonprofits, including regional food banks, tutoring and afterschool programs, women’s health resources, environmental learning seminars and other organizations devoted to serving diverse communities. Since its inception in 2020, the grant has awarded nearly $1.6 million in support of deserving nonprofits throughout the Southeast. The grocer is honored to carry forward the legacy of the grant’s namesake, Ms. Romay Davis—a WWII veteran of the first all-Black Women’s Army Corps unit and a cherished Winn-Dixie associate. Her remarkable 104 years of life were defined by her constant dedication to community advocacy and social justice, which serves as a lasting source of inspiration.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve and remain dedicated to standing with our neighbors in creating a future where everyone feels seen, heard and valued. Black History Month is an opportunity to honor the incredible contributions of Black leaders like Ms. Romay while reaffirming our commitment to encourage and empower authenticity. Through our grant program and enduring partnerships, we are proud to support impactful change to break barriers and build brighter futures for all.”

Recently, the grocer also partnered with the American Red Cross for a day of service ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to honor his legacy of community service and advocacy. The event, in support of the organization’s Sound the Alarm initiative, was part of a nationwide campaign to protect underserved neighbors from the devastating impact of home fires. To keep communities in need safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster, Winn-Dixie associates assisted the Red Cross and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue to install free fire alarms and share important safety information to further protect local families in the grocer’s hometown.

A people-first company, the grocer remains steadfast in nurturing an inclusive and supportive workplace culture for its associates. In 2024, SEG earned prestigious recognition for its efforts, with inclusion on Newsweek’s lists of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Most Loved Workplaces, as well as Forbes’ Best Brands for Social Impact. Additionally, the grocer celebrated its fifth consecutive Great Place to Work® certification and received industry recognition with a Progressive Grocer Impact Award for Workforce Development and Employee Support. These accolades, among many others, underscore SEG’s unwavering dedication to ensure associates feel valued and empowered to thrive.

As a neighborhood grocer, SEG proudly reflects the rich diversity of the communities it serves and remains dedicated to bridging racial disparities and fostering equity for underrepresented groups.The grocer is committed to respecting unique perspectives and experiences while championing local initiatives to uplift its communities.

About the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Namesake

Ms. Romay Davis, a true pioneer, broke countless barriers during a time when women and people of color faced significant challenges. A member of the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, she served her country within the only all-Black Women Army Corps unit deployed overseas during World War II. The 6888th cleared more than two years of backlogged mail in just three months, restoring communication between troops and their families to boost critical morale during the war’s final months. Her extraordinary achievements also include earning multiple degrees from NYU, working as a New York fashion designer and model, achieving a Taekwondo Black Belt and receiving the Congressional Gold Medal. At 80 years old, Ms. Romay rejoined the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate in Montgomery, Alabama, where she continued to serve her community. Her influential legacy endures beyond her death on June 21, 2024, evident in the lasting impact of her actions on the future generations who carry forward her values. Throughout her years, she touched countless lives, and her story continues to inspire people to pursue greatness while uplifting those around them.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.