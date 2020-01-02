Southeastern Grocers Concludes 2019 With More Than 23 Million Pounds of Food Donated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has announced the donation of more than 23.1 million pounds of food provided to individuals and families in 2019 alone.

According to Feeding America®, in 2019 more than 37 million people struggled with hunger in the United States, with 8.6 million of those individuals residing in the Southeast. Through a strong devotion to eliminate hunger in its footprint, Southeastern Grocers has provided more than enough meals to feed each Southeastern individual in need not once, but twice, with a donation of more than 19 million meals in 2019.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are honored to serve our customers each and every day, and to demonstrate our values by caring passionately for the communities we serve. We are committed to fighting hunger and caring for the millions of individuals struggling with food insecurity and we know one meal can make a difference. Together, with the kind-hearted support of our customers, associates and partner food banks, we were able to make that difference more than 19 million times this year.”

Throughout the year, Southeastern Grocers and the Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation successfully hosted 34 mobile food pantry events throughout the Southeast, more than double the amount held in 2018. The mobile food pantry events provided individuals in need with $850,000 worth of shelf-stable products as well as fresh, nutritious produce to create well-balanced meals. The grocer activated a number of community donation programs dedicated to supporting families and aiding in hunger relief efforts across its footprint, and the Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation also donated $200,000 during Hunger Action Month®.

Most recently, the grocer hosted a holiday hunger program to provide meals to families during the holidays. Generous customers throughout BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores purchased $5 prepared bags of non-perishable food items and rounded up their total at the register from Dec. 12-24, which raised $236,049 to directly assist and impact those who need a little help during the holidays.

Feeding America strives to feed all who are in need across a nationwide network of member food banks. Through this network, and its longstanding partnership with Feeding America, Southeastern Grocers is able to provide meals to people who need it most. Southeastern Grocers is committed to the fight against hunger and looks forward to continuing the fight in 2020.

*Meals are defined by the amount of money donated to Feeding America (one dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals to families in need, according to feedingamerica.org) and the pounds of food donated through the in-store Food Rescue Program which defines a meal as 1.2 pounds by the USDA.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. SEG Gives Foundation aligns our giving with the causes that are important to the communities we serve, including the fight against hunger and relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters.