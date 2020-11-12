Southeastern Grocers Debuts Four New Winn-Dixie Stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, celebrates the grand opening of four new Winn-Dixie stores located in Boynton Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Lakewood Ranch.

In recognition of Veterans Day, all SEG stores are offering an 11% discount for active duty and veteran customers, and each new Winn-Dixie store will honor military heroes during the grand opening celebration. Winn-Dixie, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is donating a combined $80,000 to veteran-related initiatives, including $25,000 to support local veteran organizations within the new stores’ communities, $30,000 to Folds of Honor to provide six scholarships to the children of disabled and fallen service members, and another $25,000 donation to Folds of Honor in partnership with Maxwell House.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are beyond excited to unveil our four new Winn-Dixie stores to the wonderful communities of Boynton Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Lakewood Ranch. We are proud to provide our customers a shopping experience that is uniquely crafted for their community. At Southeastern Grocers, giving back to our communities is in our DNA, and with our grand openings occurring on Veterans Day, we are proud to recognize the men and women who served our country in the most admirable way. We have immense gratitude for those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom, and we look forward to showing all of our new neighbors they can always count on us.”

Each Winn-Dixie store is designed to provide customers with a unique shopping experience featuring the freshest produce and highest-quality meats and seafood. Customers shopping the four new Winn-Dixie locations will immediately notice enhanced offerings, including farm-fresh produce with more than 100 organic varieties, plant-based proteins made in store, specialty cheeses, fresh sushi made daily and a wide selection of convenient grab-and-go meal options. The full-service meat departments feature Certified Angus Beef® and prime beef, exclusive to SEG, with cuts carefully inspected for marbling, maturity, sizing, quality and tenderness, as well as 12 traditional and trendy flavors of fresh-made sausages ranging from sweet Italian to habanero mango, and natural organic chicken available in bulk.

Other amenities include new seafood departments with a variety of fresh, locally caught selections including Florida Keys lobster, stone crab and Mayport shrimp, as well as seasonal favorites such as mahi mahi, grouper and triggerfish. Fresh bakery selections include more than 15 varieties of artisan-baked breads, and delicious pastries and signature desserts. Winn-Dixie also made it easier than ever to find healthy options in store – simply look for the “LiveWell” message tags to guide the path to healthier eating.

As a continued COVID-19 safety precaution, customers are encouraged to maintain social distancing protocols while enjoying the fresh, extensive selections of the four new Winn-Dixie stores, located at:

8855 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL

1459 N.W. 23rd Ave., Gainesville, FL

11700 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

11525 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch, FL

Customers can also enjoy all the benefits of their new Winn-Dixie in the comfort of their home with the grocer’s convenient delivery services. New customers can download the Winn-Dixie mobile app and enroll in the its loyalty program for additional savings, coupons and rewards.

These four store openings are the first of eight new Winn-Dixie stores scheduled to open throughout Florida. Winn-Dixie’s continued expansion will include additional locations in Fort Myers, Lake Mary and Melbourne later this year and Viera in early 2021.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.