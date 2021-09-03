Southeastern Grocers Debuts New WDs Wine, Beer & Liquor in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, revealed its new stand-alone liquor store concept to the Miramar community in Jacksonville to offer customers a unique new destination for fine wine, craft beer and quality liquor. The new WDs Wine, Beer & Liquor, located at 4472 Hendricks Ave. in Jacksonville’s Miramar Center shopping plaza, is the first in the grocer’s Southeast footprint and will help customers discover a wide range of quality products at winning prices.

The Grand Opening Celebration was held on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. and included a ribbon cutting ceremony, a celebratory champagne pop, entertainment, sampling and giveaways for customers. Giveaways included product offerings and fully packaged charcuterie boards with specialty cheeses and other accompaniments. The new WDs also features a vibrant community mural on the outside of the store, designed by renowned Jacksonville artist Jason Tetlak. The fun, bold design incorporates signature Miramar neighborhood landmarks.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are excited to introduce WDs Wine, Beer & Liquor as a unique new destination for fine wine, craft beer and quality liquor – right here in our hometown. This immersive shopping experience offers convenience and a robust range of premium products for entertaining and eating at home. The new WDs concept is our latest opportunity to deliver exceptional service to our North Florida neighbors as we continue our growth throughout the state of Florida.”



The new WDs Wine, Beer & Liquor store will offer customers convenience and a wide variety of products for entertaining and eating at home, including:

More than 1,700 fine red, white and sparkling wines, including 700 imported varieties and a mix of luxury and rare offerings.

Bottle chiller to chill any champagne or wine in minutes.

Wine Tasting Station with free samples of 10 varieties to taste and discover new favorites.

Massive Beer Cave and more 500 beer varieties, including 73 Florida beers and 22 First Coast area beers (Intuition Ale Works, Veterans United Craft Brewery, Bold City, Ruby Beach Brewing Co. and Mocama Beer Company).

More than 1,400 spirit selections including Bourbon, Scotch, Tequila, Rum, Vodka, Cognac and popular, rare finds.

Local distiller offerings including Citrus Distillers, Burlock and Barrel, City Gate Spirits, Two Titmice Vodka, Noble Coyote Mezcal, Grey Matter Distillery and Marlin & Barrel Distillery.

Mixology section with a full range of mixers and a variety of utensils to craft the perfect cocktail.

Fresh products and supplies to create the perfect charcuterie board, including fresh meat selections, 70 specialty cheeses and accompaniments, more than 45 dips and spreads, a variety of chips, cracker and toast offerings and sweet selections to fit any occasion.

Humidor with 40 premium cigar selections from Nicaragua, Dominican Republic and Honduras, including top brands tailored to tastes and preferences of the local community.

Knowledgeable associates and helpful signage to choose the right wine or “say cheers” to the perfect beer with recommendations on pairings and store favorites.

Comfortable seating area for tastings and group events.

Convenient Shipt delivery from WDs.

As the country continues to battle COVID-19, SEG remains committed to caring for and supporting the communities it serves while following local, state and federal guidelines. With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the grocer encourages customers to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping at WDs. SEG appreciates the flexibility, kindness and respect for other shoppers and associates shown by customers over the last year, and asks for their continued cooperation as we work together to further safeguard local communities and slow the spread of coronavirus.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.