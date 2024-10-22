Southeastern Grocers delivers hope and urgent aid following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is supporting its neighbors and associates as they recover from the recent devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Following Helene, SEG immediately aided communities in need by providing emergency supplies to affected families in areas that experienced major devastation. The grocer activated a mobile food pantry in Madeira Beach to distribute free shelf-stable foods, fresh produce, ice, bottled water and essential cleaning supplies to residents as the neighborhood Winn-Dixie store sustained damage. Additionally, SEG partnered with iHeart Radio stations in Tampa Bay to encourage much-needed donations for area neighbors in the aftermath of Helene.

In the wake of Milton, SEG remains committed to supporting the communities it serves during their greatest time of need and is coordinating community response efforts for heavily impacted areas. To aid those who experienced prolonged power loss, the grocer is providing recovery essentials and $25,000 in gift cards to help families restock their refrigerators and pantries. SEG is holding events this week in Sarasota and St. Petersburg to distribute free ice, bottled water, cleaning supplies and $50 Winn-Dixie gift cards to 500 families.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We have proudly served the Southeast for nearly 100 years, and today, we are in awe of the bravery and resilience of our neighbors in the face of natural disasters. The communities in which we operate are more than where we work; they are filled with our associates’ homes, loved ones and livelihoods. As we recover and rebuild from the wrath of two devastating hurricanes, we are unwavering in our commitment to be the grocer our associates, customers and communities can always count on as we provide hope for brighter days ahead. In these difficult times, we are reminded of the strength that comes from unity—when we stand together, we are truly stronger together.”

SEG also has a long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross, a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing and lessening human suffering in the face of emergencies. The grocer recently donated $175,000 to the Red Cross through its in-store community donation program. Every dollar was provided in support of Red Cross Disaster Relief, which provides essential aid to those affected by disasters across the country, including food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. Earlier this year, SEG also donated water, nonperishable foods and an additional $250,000 to the Red Cross in preparation for an overactive hurricane season. Throughout the partnership, the grocer has donated more than $12.3 million to the organization to aid and support disaster relief efforts.

Following the mass destruction throughout communities in Florida and Georgia, the grocer is also providing assistance to its hard-working associates impacted by the storms. SEG is distributing more than $100,000 to aid hundreds of associates through SEG Cares, the charitable program voluntarily funded by the grocer and its generous associates to assist team members in times of need, including natural disasters. The grocer also has ensured every associate’s well-being through its No Associate Left Behind program, which mobilizes the grocer’s human resources and asset protection teams to diligently contact and account for every single associate in the path of a natural disaster. A testament to SEG’s dedication to its people, the grocer was recently featured on Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list in recognition of happiness and satisfaction at work, as voted by more than 1.4 million employees at companies nationwide.

More than just a place to shop, SEG is proud to be a trusted partner in the community, ensuring neighbors have access to essential resources when it matters most. The grocer is working diligently to assess its local stores and safely reopen as quickly as possible as locals begin rehabilitation following the impact of these destructive hurricanes. For updates on the grocer’s store operations, please visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com/weather-update and www.winndixie.com/weather-update.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.