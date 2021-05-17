Southeastern Grocers Enhances Loyalty Program With “Rewards Boosters”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces the launch of “rewards Boosters,” a new means for customers to fast-track their way to savings with personalized offers delivered in a fun game-like challenge.

Customers can now boost their savings by selecting their “rewards Boosters” offer inside the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie app to begin saving. To deliver the best hyper-relevant offer, “rewards Boosters” are personalized for each customer based on shopping preferences.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we believe in connecting with our customers on a personal level, whether that is in our stores or through our digital platforms. We work hard to anticipate and listen to the needs and desires of our customers and associates, and their shopping habits tell us that saving money on groceries is a top priority as they continue to spend more time cooking at home. With the new ‘rewards Boosters’ addition to our highly rated rewards loyalty program, our customers now have the opportunity to earn more rewards toward savings on the products they buy most while experiencing a truly personalized shopping experience in our stores.”

The all-new “rewards Boosters” is the latest enhancement to the grocer’s rewards loyalty program that was recently ranked by Newsweek as one of the best supermarket programs in the country1. The loyalty program is powered through the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie rewards apps. To participate in “rewards Boosters,” customers will activate offers within the apps, complete the offer challenge and then receive the reward. Each offer will only be available for a limited time and will change based on the challenge.

Current rewards members will automatically receive personalized “rewards Boosters” offers to activate in addition to the program’s current Mystery Bonus and Deal of the Week offers. New rewards members will be offered “rewards Boosters” upon enrolling in the loyalty program with offers becoming more personalized over time. New and existing customers not currently enrolled in the loyalty program can join by downloading the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie rewards app in the app store.

