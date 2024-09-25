Southeastern Grocers Helps Customers Celebrate the Flavors of Fall with Limited-Edition and Award-Winning Own Brand Products

Grocer’s private label scoops up accolades from the World Dairy Expo and Progressive Grocer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is helping customers embrace the new season with a range of limited-edition, fall-inspired Own Brand products. Known for its commitment to quality and excellence, SEG recently earned nine prestigious honors at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. The grocer was also recognized for its Know & Love granola bites and Naturally Better soups as standout products which earned coveted spots on Progressive Grocer’s Editors’ Picks list.

Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “As we welcome the harvest season, we’re delighted to offer our customers a curated selection of limited-edition products that capture the essence of this time of year. Featuring rich, nostalgic flavors and fresh takes on fall classics, each product is thoughtfully crafted to ensure outstanding quality and attention to detail. We’re incredibly proud of our award-winning selections, which showcase our lasting commitment to exceptional quality, taste and value – not just for the fall, but throughout the year.”

SEG is inviting customers across the Southeast to fall into the new season with a selection of limited-edition products exclusively available now in all Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, while supplies last. For those craving the nostalgic fall flavors to start and end the day, the grocer delivers with its Own Brand coffee, baked goods and ice cream selections, including SE Grocers Pumpkin Spice coffee, a light roast combination of cinnamon, spice, nutmeg and pumpkin, and Prestige Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream, a blend of rich pumpkin ice cream, espresso flakes and a swirl of vanilla cream. For customers looking to savor the season without the pumpkin craze, the grocer offers an indulgent option: Prestige Sack ‘Em Sundae ice cream, a decadent combination of vanilla ice cream, caramel swirls, brownie bits and fudge flakes.

Along with its fall product lineup, SEG is proud to offer award-winning Own Brand items to its customers year-round. The grocer recently took home nine awards at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. Products were selected for excellence in innovation, flavor and variety, and include SE Grocers cheeses in sharp cheddar and Swiss varieties, SE Grocers low-fat blueberry yogurt, SE Grocers vanilla ice cream sandwiches, Know & Love organic whole milk, Prestige ice creams in flavors of creamy chocolate, creamy strawberry and French Quarter praline, as well as Prestige cookies and cream-flavored frozen yogurt.

SEG’s Own Brand products were also highlighted in Progressive Grocer’s Editors’ Picks awards. Know & Love Granola Bites – available in dark chocolate chip, salted caramel, double chocolate and blueberry flavors – offer a delicious, gluten-free snack that’s free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Additionally, SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Ready-to-Eat Pouch Soups – available in lentil, butternut squash, spicy curry and creamy mushroom varieties – provide a convenient, gluten-free meal option. Packaged in easy-open pouches, these soups are flash-chilled to lock in their comforting, homemade flavor.

Earlier this year, SEG was honored with 80 awards from the USA Wine, Beer and Spirits Ratings by the Beverage Trade Network, including Best in Show honors for SunBay Cellars Bubbles and Monte Carlo International Lager. The grocer also received six Store Brands Editors’ Picks awards for select Own Brand products, recognized for their innovation, functionality, market success and overall impact on the industry.

SEG’s line of Own Brand products – Essentials, SE Grocers, Prestige and Know & Love – are available at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, offering nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared to national brands.

For more information on SEG’s limited-edition and award-winning Own Brand products, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.