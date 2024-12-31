Southeastern Grocers Highlights Year of Impactful Contributions and Industry Achievements

Grocer donates more than $4 million in support of local communities and earns nearly 130 industry honors for its people and products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, reflects on a year marked by impactful contributions to its communities and prestigious industry achievements recognizing its people and products.

SEG has donated more than $4 million to support its communities, focusing on disaster relief, food insecurity, health and wellbeing and support for military families. This includes nurturing local store partnerships to strengthen communities and help neighbors thrive. Moreover, SEG has earned 127 awards and recognitions from industry publications and organizations for its outstanding leadership and product excellence.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our passionate efforts this year are more than just numbers; they are a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to the communities we serve and our unwavering dedication to making a significant impact where it’s needed most. Each contribution and accolade is a step forward in our journey to not only be a leading grocer but a pivotal community supporter. At SEG, we believe our role extends beyond selling groceries – we are a committed neighbor, dedicated to making a meaningful difference in every life we touch. Our achievements this year, both in leadership and in the excellence of our brands, reflect our pledge to not just serve, but to truly enrich our communities.”

As a grocer in one of the most food-insecure regions in the U.S., SEG is dedicated to nourishing its neighbors and ensuring access to essential food resources through its long-standing partnership with Feeding America®. SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation have provided more than $1 million in monetary and product donations to combat hunger this year. Additionally, the grocer has spearheaded over 30 mobile food pantry events throughout the year, offering localized support in some of its most high-risk communities.

With a heartfelt commitment to disaster relief, SEG contributed nearly $600,000 in 2024 to help impacted neighbors, including significant support to its partner, the American Red Cross. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, SEG quickly activated a mobile pantry event in Madeira Beach to distribute essential food and cleaning supplies, and collaborated with iHeart Radio to boost further donations. Continuing its compassionate efforts just two weeks later following Hurricane Milton, SEG held events in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, distributing gift cards and crucial relief supplies to help families replenish their essential needs.

In partnership with the SEG Gives Foundation, SEG reinforced its dedication to local communities through substantial charitable contributions throughout 2024. The grocer donated $320,000 to eight children’s hospitals throughout the Southeast, supporting the health and healing of pediatric patients. Additionally, SEG contributed $170,000 to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative. The grocer also continued its strong support for military families by donating $550,000 to Folds of Honor, providing 110 educational scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members. This effort is part of the grocer’s larger commitment with donations totaling more than $8 million since 2018. Furthermore, the fifth year of SEG’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant awarded $487,500 to 50 nonprofit organizations, aiding their efforts to foster a more equitable future.

To show appreciation for loyal customers participating in its award-winning Rewards program, SEG hosted “WinningWednesday” events across five store locations to give away $50,000 in gift cards, plus free Own Brand products. Recognized for the fourth consecutive year on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs, the grocer’s Rewards program offers exclusive digital coupons, personalized rewards and special perks like a free birthday gift and percent back offers. Available through Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie mobile apps, the program features weekly deals and allows customers to accumulate points on every shopping trip. These points can be redeemed for discounts on groceries, with the average Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customer saving more than 19% through the Rewards apps.1

In 2024, SEG’s commitment to quality and excellence was broadly recognized, securing a total of 107 awards for its Own Brand product lines – Essentials, Naturally Better, SE Grocers, Prestige and Know & Love. Available at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, these lines offer nearly 8,000 items, providing customers with an average savings of 20% compared to national brands. SEG’s product lines have been widely recognized for their excellence, receiving a total of 80 awards from the USA Wine, Beer and Spirits Ratings by the Beverage Trade Network, along with six Store Brands Editors’ Picks awards. Notably, SEG’s Know & Love line was recognized with the prestigious Store Brands Game Changer award, a significant accolade that highlights innovation in private label product development. The grocer also claimed nine awards at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest and received recognition from Progressive Grocer’s Editors’ Picks. Furthermore, SEG’s caramel apple pie earned the top prize at the American Pie Council’s National Championship, and the grocer garnered eight PLMA Salute to Excellence awards, further highlighting its industry-leading position.

SEG has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to its workforce, earning accolades from several prestigious organizations and publications. In 2024, SEG’s efforts in creating an inclusive and supportive work environment led to its inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. The grocer also secured spots on the publication’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America and Most Loved Workplaces lists, highlighting its reliability and favorable employee relations.

Additionally, Forbes acknowledged SEG with awards for Best Brands for Social Impact and America’s Best-In-State Employers, reflecting the grocer’s dedication to positive community and social contributions. Zippia named SEG among the Best Companies in Florida, and U.S. News recognized it as one of the Best Companies to Work For, underscoring its status as a top employer in the region. SEG’s commitment to its associates was further celebrated with a Great Place to Work® certification for the fifth consecutive year and a Progressive Grocer Impact Award for Workforce Development/Employee Support. These recognitions demonstrate SEG’s unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace.

As the year concludes, SEG commemorates the support from associates, partners and customers that drives its success. The grocer’s commitment to enriching lives remains strong in 2025, with a focus on community support, exceptional service and industry-leading performance.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

1 Rewards customers saved on average an additional 19.4% with promos, discounts and coupons vs. non-Rewards customers from 8/6/23 – 8/6/24.