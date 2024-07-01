Southeastern Grocers Honors US Military Families with $550,000 Donation to Folds of Honor

Donations made by grocer’s customers, associates and charitable arm will provide 110 educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled military members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, announces a donation of $550,000 to Folds of Honor, helping fund 110 educational scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen and disabled military members.

This donation was made possible by the generous customers and associates who contributed and rounded up their grocery bills during SEG’s seventh annual community donation program at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. Additionally, the grocer’s charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, matched donations dollar for dollar over Memorial Day weekend, doubling the impact of each cent raised.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are profoundly inspired by the unwavering support our associates and customers continue to display for our military communities. Their enduring generosity is the driving force behind the success of this program each year. Here in the Southeast, where so many of our service members reside, we are truly helping our neighbors in need by uniting with organizations like Folds of Honor. Together, we are making a substantial impact in the lives of these brave families while honoring the legacy of their loved ones.”

SEG has donated more than $8 million to Folds of Honor since 2018 with the help of its customers, associates and foundation. The funds have provided more than 1,600 educational scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen and disabled U.S. military service members.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, said, “We are deeply grateful to our partner, Southeastern Grocers, and the incredible generosity of the grocer’s customers and associates who consistently show up for our military families. Neighbors helping neighbors is the foundation of strong communities, and this unwavering support ensures the legacies of our fallen and disabled service members are honored and their families receive the education they deserve.”

All donations from SEG’s community donation program directly support Folds of Honor’s mission to honor the sacrifice of U.S. military heroes by providing essential scholarships to their loved ones. These scholarships cover private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate studies, including master’s, doctorate or professional programs. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled military service members.

In addition to supporting military families, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores are helping customers prepare for their Independence Day celebrations and will be open regular business hours Thursday, July 4.

A good Fourth of July barbecue starts with great meat, and with nearly 100 years of heritage as local meat experts across the Southeast, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are proud to offer a wide variety of beef, pork, chicken and more. In the Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie meat departments, expert butchers are ready to help families select the best options to meet their needs, tastes and budgets.

For more details on Fourth of July deals at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, customers can visit their neighborhood store or go to www.harveyssupermarket.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarket.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45% are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. Folds of Honor was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.