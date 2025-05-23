Southeastern Grocers Launches Eighth Campaign of Giving in Support of Local Military Families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, proudly answers the call to serve with the launch of its annual community donation program in support of Folds of Honor, a dedicated nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled military members.

From now until June 17, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can honor U.S. military heroes while shopping at their neighborhood stores by donating $1, $5 or rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout. Every contribution directly supports the children and spouses of the American service members who gave everything in defense of freedom.

Anthony Hucker, Chairman, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our partnership with Folds of Honor is rooted in our compassion and respect for the military families who make up the very fabric of our nation, especially in the Southeast. As we enter our eighth year of giving, we recognize the extraordinary sacrifices these families make in service to something greater than themselves. Together, we pay tribute to the legacy and sacrifices of these heroes while also supporting their loved ones’ access to education and greater opportunity.”

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, said, “Freedom is never free, and behind every fallen or disabled service member is a family whose life has been forever changed. Thanks to unwavering allies like Southeastern Grocers, we are turning gratitude into action by providing scholarships that open doors for the families of America’s heroes. SEG continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with our military families, and in doing so, they are helping shape the next generation of leaders, dreamers and changemakers.”

Since 2018, SEG has donated more than $8 million to Folds of Honor with the help of its customers, associates and foundation. The funds have provided more than 1,600 educational scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen and disabled U.S. military service members.

All donations to SEG’s community donation program directly support Folds of Honor’s mission to honor the sacrifice of U.S. military heroes by providing life-changing scholarships to their loved ones. Scholarships awarded through Folds of Honor provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate or professional program. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided more than 52,000 educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled military service members.

SEG’s community donation program is part of its broader campaign of support for the military community. Earlier this month, the grocer partnered with local USO centers at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and Naval Air Station Pensacola. On Military Spouse Appreciation Day, ahead of Mother’s Day, the grocer surprised more than 30 military moms with heartwarming gift packages in recognition of the daily, unseen sacrifices made on the home front.

In addition to supporting military families, all Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie locations will be open during regular business hours Monday, May 26 to serve customers observing Memorial Day with their loved ones.

For more information about how to contribute to SEG’s community donation program in support of Folds of Honor, please visit a local Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.segrocers.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. Folds of Honor was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.